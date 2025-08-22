Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Groove Layer SL1300

Get your groove on in SL1300 of Donkey Kong Bananza. The Groove Layer is a small stage that’s absolutely packed with secret bananas, making this one of the most difficult areas to 100% — we’ve got locations for every lost Banandium Gem in the full guide below. Some of these are ridiculously well-hidden or only available in the post-game. If you’re unsure how to 100% this deceptively small levels, here’s what you need to know.

Banana Locations | Groove Layer SL1300

Gettin’ Down in the Groove Layer – After breaking out of the Jail Hall by freeing Poppy, you’ll reach the next round room. It’s a much brighter area — and there’s a banana dead ahead. You can’t miss it. It’s right next to the Disco Hall checkpoint.

The Funky Beat Is Back – Go to the first (of three) Music Sources in the Disco Hall. The first is on the left — talk to the NPC at the door and they’ll open it. Reach the end and destroy the core to bring the sound back to the Disco Hall hub.

The Groovy Bass Is Back – Talk to Poppy Kong and enter the middle path at the Disco Hall. This is the Bass Hall, and you’ll once again need to smash a purple core and release a music player. Hit the harp to transform bouncy material into gold material. Once releasing the record, go through the underground path to return and make this banana appear.

The Catchy Melody Is Back – Complete the third path on the right side of the Disco Hall to earn the third banana. These are all story related and will appear in DK’s path as you progress. For this one, talk to Poppy to enter the door, then use the Harp to swap materials. Don’t forget that gold can break concrete!

The Secret In Solitary – Inside the Jail Hall at the start of SL1300, talk to the Constructone and purchase the Swap Harp. Use it to swap between rubber and gold — switch to gold to break into your jail cell, then use the gold Fractone to smash the concrete barrier. This leads to a room with a banana in a high alcove. Use Snake Bananza or swap gold to rubber to reach it.

Banana Behind Bars – On the second floor of the Jail Hall, use gold turf to destroy the concrete cell door to the left of your cell. There’s a gold NPC on the second floor across the room.

A Square-Shaped Secret – Right behind the previous banana, there’s a square NPC blocking a doorway. Swap to make him gold, then bust through to find a hidden room.

Cranky’s Groove Rant – At the Disco Hall, go to the second door on the right on the upper level. There’s a locked door with an unbreakable NPC. Use Elephant Bananza and vacuum him up to unlock the door and find Kranky.

Bouncy Brainteaser – Go through the upper left door in the Disco Hall. Swap so the door is gold, then use Snake Bananza to reach the top. You can skip the puzzle entirely with Snake Bananza.

Over the Disco – In the center of the Disco Hall, there’s a disco ball. Purchase the Swap Harp below and use the bouncy Fractone to reach the disco ball. Use Dive Punch to jump higher.

Destined for the Top – There’s a Challenge Course portal on the lower level of the Disco Hall, on the right side. Buy the Swap Harp nearby to make the gate gold. Inside, DK needs to use Swap Harps to switch the turf material. Rainbow material causes DK to float up toward his goal. Reach the halfway point to collect this banana.

Liftoff to the Top – Reach the end of the course to claim this banana. There’s still one more hidden in this area, so don’t leave yet.

A Groovy Disco-very – To get the last banana, use the Swap Harp and collect mud. Throw it down near the end of the course, then swap back to rainbow material. Use it to reach the top of the disco ball directly above the exit. There’s where the last banana is located.

Groove Smashin’ Stats – Talk to Smashintone in the Disco Hall. The NPC is on the left walkway near the checkpoint, standing beside a door. Smash 30,000 square meters of Concrete to earn this banana.

Groove Chip Exchange – Use the Chip Exchange in the Disco Hall area to earn an easy banana. The Exchange NPC is marked on the map and is right next to the Stuff Shop and Style Shop, through the left lower door.

Deep Under Detention – To reach the Banana under the Jail Hall, go to the Disco Hall. Beneath the Disco Hall there’s a larger dark room where Grumpy is working in the Post-Game. Near him there’s a rubber floor beneath a Launch Barrel. Buy and use the Swap Harp in the Disco Hall to turn the rubber into gold. Smash through the rubber to find an underground passage that leads to a banana.

Battle: Opposite Obliteration – Down in the lower area with Grumpy Kong, there’s one Battle Arena portal that’s covered in rubber material. Use the Warp Harp to turn it gold so DK can smash it open himself. Use the Warp Harp in this arena to destroy both Crockoids.

Battle: Cliff-Wall Ambush – Opposite the gold-covered Battle Arena portal, there’s a second Battle Arena. Pat the Constructone 600 gold to unlock this one. Destroy all the monster walls hidden in the flat surface to win.

Behind the Disco’s Wall – In the larger area of the Disco Hall, with the giant hole and the three passages, smash through the wall to the left to find a secret room with a banana. Check the map location for details.

Banana Chandelier – Go back to the VIP Room where Cranky Kong is found. Bounce up with the rubber NPC (use the Swap Harp) or use Snake Bananza to reach the ceiling. There’s banana hanging from the top of this room.

Disco-Ball Destruction – There’s a banana hidden in the giant disco ball in the larger room of the Disco Hall. To reach it, DK needs to break open the cell at the top floor with the Fractone inside. Save him, then go to the VIP Room where Cranky is located. Talk to the Fractone here to create a barrel launcher that sends you to the disco ball.

A Gift From Poppy – Talk to Grumpy in the lower Disco Hall. Trade him 20,000 gold and he’ll rebuild the giant speaker. After it’s fixed, you’ll need to get all the Groovetones on the stage. They’re nearby!

Use gold to smash the platform to the right of the first Groovetone.

To the left, throw something at the Disco Ball above the second Groovetone platform.

The left-most Groovetone platform is trickier. Go above and swap rubber to gold, then smash the platform to drop him down.

Talk to Poppy to the left after the music starts to earn a banana.

Dig the Groovy Nightlife – After the concert starts, there are four Fractones that aren’t dancing! Find them and grab them. Get all four that are standing still in the crowd to earn a banana.

Rising Bass Line – Go down the center of the three passages from the Disco Hall. When you reach the second wall-shaped enemy, destroy it and dig to find rubber turf. Bounce up to reach a ceiling with a hidden banana.

Beat the Concrete – Underneath the same passage, access the Secret Tunnel. If you missed it the first time, talk to the Fractone in the room with the spinning record. He’ll open the Secret Tunnel for DK. Down below; there’s a concrete cylinder with a banana inside. Use the gold nearby to break it.

Lofty Melody – On the right passageway from the Disco Hall, enter the chamber full of wall-shaped enemies. When one appears on the right side, smash it and activate the floor in the room behind it. This creates gold. Use the Warp Harp to swap the gold to rubber and bounce to reach the banana.

A Gift from a Fan – There’s another hidden banana in this hallway’s Secret Tunnel. Talk to the NPC in the record player room and dig down. Reach the end of the secret tunnel path. Near the end, there’s a Fractone that points forward. Dig directly under him.

Groovin’ Once Again – Talk to the triangle-shaped Fractone in the Disco Hall near the DJ Booth after restoring the giant speaker. He’ll also give you a free banana.

Smash and Receive – Back in the Jail Hall, there’s a second-floor jail cell with a Swap Harp. Smash the sign behind it to reveal a hidden door to this room.

A Complete Fossil Collection – This one is tough. You’ll need to find all the fossils in the rest of the game and talk to the Collectone in the Fossil Museum.