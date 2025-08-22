Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL902

The last area of the Tempest Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza is a real trek. DK needs to explore the huge sauna at the start, that’s full of over 20 bananas, then traverse the stormy weather outside to earn the rest. You’ll have to dodge lightning strikes and other hazards while exploring for the last bananas in this very big level.

Banana Locations | Tempest Layer SL902

Beat Sinister Blusterwing! Again! – Acquire the Elephant Bananza power, then dig down to the bottom of SL901 to encounter Blusterwing a second time. Here, you’ll need to suck up hot magma and shoot it back at the boss’s wings. Do it twice to knock it down. Defeat it again and DK drops into SL902 with another bunch of bananas waiting at the start of the stage.

Safe Under Shelter – Progressing through the stormy weather, you’ll reach the Cliff-Edge Getaway. Ahead, DK must use the Elephant power to pass through the magma turf ahead. Past the magma, there’s a banana embedded in the mountain straight ahead. This is right next to the Big-Roof Shelter checkpoint.

Halfway to the Station – Continuing on past Big-Roof Shelter, DK will enter a sandy area with Liftoff Ore hidden beneath the surface. Use it to glide up to the top of the tower and discover a banana before the zipline. You can’t miss it.

Taunting Behind the Tap – At the very start of Trunk-Dunk Hot Springs, turn around and look left. In the back corner there’s a hanging banana above water, behind a hanging block of lava. Use Elephant Bananza to vacuum up the lava blocking the spout, raising the water level and allowing DK to reach the banana.

Zipping through the Valley – Right under the start of SL902, there’s an alcove with a blocked Challenge Course portal. Pay the Constructone 1,000 gold to clear the debris and get inside. Grab the turf on the bug enemies and use it to ride on the zip-line, avoiding obstacles to reach the halfway point.

Zips, Hops and Swaps – Reach the end of the second zip-line to earn another banana. But that still leaves one hidden banana to find.

A View of Zip-Line Valley – At the start of the course, grab turf from a bug, then climb the wall directly above the entrance door. It leads up to a secret zip-line. Use it to reach the last banana for this course.

Shifty Smash: Scorching Sauna – Climb up to the upper level of the Trunk-Dunk Hot Springs area. There’s a getaway DK can purchase up here, built into the magma material. To the left, there’s a Shifty Smash mini-game. To destroy the target turf, use the Elephant Bananza.

Taking in the Stormy Scenery – Outside the Sauna Getaway, there’s an exterior area with a slippery tower in the center. You can’t climb it, so return here after acquiring the Snake Bananza. High jump to the top.

Stuck in the Elephant Snout – At the exterior entrance (lower) to the Sauna, there’s giant elephant face sculpture. Look in the snout to find a hidden banana.

Tempest Smashin’ Stats – Find Smashintone, look on the left side of the sauna interior. There’s a big magma hut with two elephants inside. That’s where you’ll find Smashintone. Destroy 30,000 square meters of lava in this layer to earn a banana.

Tempest Hide-and-Seek – Seekertone is located to the right of Smashintone, outside the hut. He wants DK to find four identical rock-shaped fractones hiding around the sauna. One made of lava is directly left of Seekertone. Another is in a little coral to the right of the Stuff Shop, and one is in the nostril above the exterior hallway. The last one is behind the hanging flag, to the right of the main entrance with the gloo gum platform.

Sitting above the Sauna – On the left side of the sauna, there’s a hut made of magma. Use Snake Bananza to reach the top and collect this banana.

Cranky’s Tempest Rant – Go to the left exterior hallway of the sauna to find Kranky Kong relaxing in a chair. Listen to his rant to earn a free banana collectible.

Battle: Elevator Encounter – Underneath the elephant trunk main exit to the sauna, there’s a combat arena in a hidden alcove. Use handclap to find it easier or check the map — defeat all the antickoids by riding the gloo gum platforms up or down.

Inhaling Hot Lava – After leaving the sauna, DK will encounter an area covered in lava. Use Elephant Bananza to vacuum up the lava here to reveal a hidden banana.

Shifty Smash: Stairs in the Storm – Past the lava, there’s a large metal square platform to the right with an energy fruit that recharges your Bananza power. Activate the Shifty Smash here and use Elephant Bananza to destroy the target turf.

Crossing the Lava Road – Above the Cliff-Edge Getaway sleeping area, there’s a Challenge Course entrance directly above, at the base of the elephant-shaped rock. In this course, DK must keep moving as lava appears under his feet. Grab the first banana at the halfway point.

Atop the Lava Road – Found past the first banana, there’s a barrier with a platform with this banana easily visible on your way to the exit. To reach it, either bring turf with you for a double-jump or climb the turf walls.

End of the Lava Road – Complete this Challenge Course to earn the third banana.

Scorching, Shocking Scaffolds – Past the Cliff-Edge Getaway, there’s a series of floating walkways covered in lava. Use Elephant Bananza to suck up the lava and take the left path to reach a hidden banana.

Among the Rocky Elephants – At Big-Roof Shelter checkpoint, climb up onto the elephant rock directly above. Dig into the “head” of the rock to find a hidden banana in the center.

Tempest Fragmentone Recovery – At the back-left of Big-Roof Shelter, there’s a lower area visible on the map with lava. Drop down and talk to Fragmentone. You’ll need to find three missing pieces to earn two bananas. All three are across the lava path.

Tempest Fragmentone Restoration – To get all three, you’ll need to use Elephant Bananza to vacuum up the lava and clear it out completely. Once the path is clear, go and retrieve all three pieces. Remember, you don’t need to bring all three across at the same time.

Banana in the Mud Bath – Near the Combat Arena portal, there’s a mud bath area under the large overhang. Dig down to reach a muddy area below with a hidden banana.

Battle: Ground-Gulping Glory – There’s a Combat Arena in the back of the Big-Roof Shelter island. It’s right in the open to the back-right of the checkpoint. Use Elephant Bananza to enter and suck the ground out from beneath the enemies to win.

Secret by the Shelter – Continue on the main path from the Big-Roof Shelter checkpoint. Lower the two Gloo Gum platforms and cross over, smashing the wall ahead to reveal a hidden banana. Check the map location for more details.

Battle: Strike Like Lightning – On the island covered in mud with anti-gravity turf, look near the entrance and on the map for a lower area beneath the giant elephant rock. There’s a hidden Battle Arena portal here.

Battle: Zip-Line Zones – Ride the zip-line down to the island with two elephants. There’s another Battle Arena portal covered by debris. Pay the Constructone 600 gold to unlock it. Ride the nearest zip-line and defeat the furthest Crockoid, take his weapon and use it to defeat the center Crockoid.

Slip by the Snipers – Continue to the Clifftop Shelter checkpoint. Drop directly down to find a Challenge Course portal at the base of the unbreakable tower. Climb on the walls and avoid the auto-turrets to reach barrels and progress to the halfway point.

Sniper-Free Safe Spot – On the final path, DK will need to reach a barrel that launches him to the exit platform. Ignore it and continue to go right on the moving platforms. This part is tricky due to the slow-moving platforms — bait the guns and quickly move away to avoid their shots. They’ll pause for a moment before firing.

Scramble through the Snipers – Reach the end of the course to earn this banana. You’ll need to bait the snipers into shooting the concrete walls blocking the exit.

Sunk in the Pool – Opposite the Challenge Course portal and near the ladder on the checkpoint tower, there’s a banana visible underwater. Use Dive Punch to break it.

Concealed in the Sky – On the previous island with the Battle: Zip-Line Zones banana, climb to the top of the elephant rock to find a Constructone. Purchase the zip-line and ride it — DK will glide over a small island covered in mud. Drop onto the island and destroy the mud to find a banana.

Shifty Smash: Stormy Skies – To the right of Thundery Getaway, there’s a visible square on the map where a Shifty Smash is located. Ride the rainbow turf up and avoid lightning to smash all the target turf.

In a Floating Puddle – Reach Stormy Station Stoop and ride rainbow turf up to the muddy floating island. There’s a banana in the bath.

Atop Stormy Station – Found at the top of Stormy Station, on the giant glass dome. Grab it before dropping down through the hole!