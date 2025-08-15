Mafia: The Old Country – How To Unlock Free Roam

Mafia: The Old Country dramatically de-emphasizes the open world Sicily that you’ll traverse to reach each story mission — unlike Mafia 3 there are no enemy camps and random activities to complete all over the map. Instead, there are collectibles and other achievements you can earn by exploring. If you really want to check out the open-world map, there is a way to actually unlock a Free Roam Exploration mode.

And you might’ve unlocked this mode without even knowing it. Free Roam — called Explore here — is available from the main menu after progressing to a specific point in the story. This allows you to fully explore and find any collectibles you might’ve missed. Some of the collectibles can be sold at the exchange shop for extra cash you can spend on clothing, car customization or weapons. There are a few things you can do in Free Roam, so here’s how you can start exploring.

For more Mafia: The Old Country guides, here’s how to unlock the ‘Fantasma’ achievement by sneaking past all the mansion guards or check out 10 beginner tips to get the most fun out of Mafia: The Old Country. Play on hard for the best possible experience or switch the voice-acting to Sicilian for an authentic story.

How To Unlock “Explore” Mode

The “Explore” mode allows you to fully explore the open-world Sicily map without the fear of activating a story mission. While progressing in the singleplayer campaign, you will get various opportunities to stop the story and explore the open-world map. While doing this, you’ll always have the option to skip ahead and teleport directly to your next objective. You can choose to play with the prompt, or simply access a Free Roam mode.

Explore Mode : Reach the start of Chapter 3 (Pizu). You only need to start this chapter. Go to the Main Menu -> Carcyclopedia -> Explore

: Reach the start of Chapter 3 (Pizu). You only need to start this chapter.

From the Carcyclopedia settings, you can select Explore to finish any achievements / trophies you need to complete in the open world. From this menu, you can also replay chapters you’ve finished so far. Only missions you’ve reached the end of can be accessed here.

It’s a little weird — Carcyclopedia is an oddly-named feature from the original Mafia where players could drive and unlock wacky versions of your vehicles and complete bonus time trials or races. The Carcyclopedia Menu also has unlockable points on the map you can jump to instantly. You’ll unlock more Explore Mode starting points as you progress the story — every major location has a spot you can hop to. This makes exploring a lot easier. Trying to travel around the map can be tough when there’s no navigation system in the game — you’ll just have to find your way on your own.