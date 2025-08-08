Mafia: The Old Country – Don’t Get Caught At the Villa | ‘Fantasma’ Guide

In Chapter 5 of Mafia: The Old Country, Enzo is sent to kidnap a local businessman in his sprawling mansion. You can fight your way through the small army of guards or sneak into the office unseen — and if you manage to reach the end without getting caught, you’ll earn the ‘Fantasma‘ achievement / trophy. Sneaking through the garden isn’t as easy as it seems, so we’re going to explain step-by-step how to earn this achievement.

You can also earn a secret achievement at the end of the mission called “Man of Honor” if you want to do something suicidally stupid. We’ll explain how to get both achievements in the full guide below.

Fantasma | Achievement Guide

In Chapter 5 Enzo will be sent to a large villa to sneak into the mansion through the garden. The garden is full of armed men from the mines, and you’ll need to sneak through without raising an alarm to earn this achievement / trophy. If Enzo is seen but takes out the guard before initiating a gunfight, then this achievement will still unlock.

The right side is much slower but safer — you can climb through the building to the right of the main gate.

The left path is faster and can be done really quickly — we’ll explain how to use the left path below.

Stay low and use coins to distract enemies. Only use your knife for quick kills if you’re in danger of being seen. Otherwise always choke out enemies.

The left path is the fastest and leads to a safe way into the mansion. Here’s how to do it step-by-step.

Start at the main gate. It’s locked and watched by a single guard that patrols back and forth. Wait for him to leave, then break the lock with your knife.

While the guard is patrolling, knock him out and leave the body. You can hide him, but it isn’t necessary. Keep moving up the hill until you encounter two guards talking.

Distract the two guards by through a coin to the right of them. While they’re looking right, sneak left onto the ramp that leads to a ladder.

Climb the ladder and enter the door straight ahead. Sneak through the building, avoiding the two guards outside to your right, and go through the door on the opposite end of the room.

Sneak through the empty temple area to reach the main stairs. Two guards will be talking at the bottom of the stairs — use a bottle or coin to distract them so they’re looking away from the stairs, then sneak right past them.

There’s one final guard at the top of the stairs. Use your senses to see him and wait for him to turn around — we recommend using the knife to kill him quickly here.

Go through the door and you’ll be done. This can take less than five minutes to complete — if you know what to do, distracting two guards instead of letting them split up and patrol separately makes this much easier.

Man of Honor | Achievement Guide

The “Man of Honor” achievement is unlocked after kidnapping Ludovico and taking him to the ruins. At the ruins, Enzi will meet with Tino and be ordered to shoot Ludovico.

Don’t shoot Ludovico ! Instead, shoot the ground and refuse to kill an unarmed man.

! Instead, shoot the ground and refuse to kill an unarmed man. This doesn’t go will for Enzo. Tino pulls out a gun and kills him instead.

After this short cutscene, the achievement / trophy will pop. Honor isn’t always the smart move when you’re surrounded by a gang of experienced killers that expect absolute loyalty.