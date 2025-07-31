Most Downloaded Mobile Games of 2025

Mobile games are one of the most important markets in the gaming space. They can be easy to make, easy to profit from, if done properly, and come in all shapes and sizes. So, what ones are the most downloaded and most played of 2025? Here are some standouts.

#10 – Pokemon GO

Why start out with Pokemon GO? Simply put, even though it’s “not at its peak anymore,” it’s still one of the most popular mobile games in the world, and there’s little chance of that stopping anytime soon.

After all, the game still has one of the most addictive gameplay loops out there, not to mention, it’s one of the few mobile games where you’re actually asked to “be active” while you play it! It doesn’t hurt that Niantic is constantly adding new content, new Pokemon to capture, and events to participate in.

Sure, it’s not doing 2016 numbers, or even pandemic numbers, but people still come to play it, and that’s what matters.

#9 – Honkai: Star Rail

It’s fair to say that there are quite a few games like Honkai: Star Rail out there in the mobile space, but this one is arguably one of the most popular ones, and it’s largely because of its “cast of characters.” Yeah, you know what we’re talking about here, and it won’t be the last time we mention such things!

True to its nature, it’s constantly getting updates, and the game is so popular that we see it in all sorts of presentations concerning “the big three” or even big gaming shows. So, if you haven’t partaken in it yet, now is the time!

#8 – Royal Match

Royal Match is a perfect example of a “simple but basic” mobile game that players can’t get enough of. We have the stats to back that up, too. According to one chart, it has millions of players per day, and those players often COME BACK to the title five times across each day. Why? Because they know they can do some puzzle gaming for a few minutes and then log off to go do “real work” and such.

That’s the beauty of match puzzle games like this. You dive in, clear a few levels, then your real life comes a knocking and you move on. Sometimes fun is quick and simple!

#7 – Call of Duty: Mobile

You can’t get much more basic than this if we’re being honest here. Call of Duty: Mobile takes the first-person shooting of the beloved, best-selling franchise and puts it in the palm of your hands to do with as you will.

And we all know that you WILL go forth and shoot as many enemies as possible to get the most kills or help your team secure victory on the map you’re on.

With multiple modes to play in and plenty of people to play against, you won’t be wanting for much. So, outfit your character however you desire and make the battlefield truly yours!

#6 – PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is exactly what it sounds like. It’s the mobile version of the battle royale game that kicked off the craze many years ago. So, now, you can take your love of chicken dinners on the go and see how well you’ll last against others.

Why is this one so popular to this day? It’s likely because it has good gameplay and a gameplay loop that you know you can jump in and out of whenever you want. Plus, when you do win a round, it’s an intoxicating feeling, and then you’ll want to do it again to “prove your skills.”

#5 – Monopoly GO!

It’s honestly a bit ironic that we’re starting out “Top 5” with one of the most bought board games of all time. Monopoly GO! takes the classic board game and brings it to the digital space with big results. The game had so much “push” in it that you might have noticed ads for it flooding Twitter and having actors like Jason Momoa and Chris Pratt shilling in those trailers.

If you like the original game, you’ll like this, outside of the microtransactions, though, those can be a bummer. That’s the nature of mobile games these days, sadly. Oh well.

#4 – Genshin Impact

Come on, you KNEW we had to mention Genshin Impact on this list. How could we not? The game has been popular on consoles and mobile devices for a long time, and it’s still doing big numbers. Yes, it’s likely still doing those numbers because of all the “waifus’ players are trying to get, but isn’t that the basis of NUMEROUS gacha games out there right now? We rest our case.

Outside of that “hook,” though, there is plenty to do in the game, including traveling a vast world, fighting all sorts of monsters, and completing quests. It’s a true RPG, and one you might enjoy.

#3 – Block Blast

Here’s a game that’s been topping many “most downloaded” charts in 2025. Block Blast may look like a simple version of Tetris, and it doesn’t hide that comparison, but it does have many layers for you to try out. The game is all about putting blocks where they need to go to clear levels and get more points. There are multiple modes to check out and see how well you do, including an endless score mode to see just how many points you can get before it’s all over!

Play it intensely, play it casually, it’s all up to you…and the blocks.

#2 – Roblox

Easily one of the most popular, if not the most popular, video games of any type in the world today, Roblox has been doing a lot of record-breaking recently. Through its games, including one about gardening, no joke, the title has broken the all-time concurrent player record, and even got its fanbase over 100 million players!

That’s a lot of people. No cap.

Sure, the game might be mired in controversy at times, but it also has plenty for players to do and enjoy, and that’s what keeps them coming back for more. That, and the ability to make their own stuff and try to make money off it.

#1 – Candy Crush Saga

Hail to the king, baby. Or, in this case, hail to “King,” the creators of Candy Crush Saga, the mobile game so popular that it STILL rakes in the money to this day and continues to inspire other mobile games to match what it has done over the years.

It’s super easy to talk about this game because…it’s all about crushing candy and getting to the next level to crush MORE CANDY!!! You can’t beat that level of simplicity. This game is the embodiment of mobile gaming at its purest, and that’s why it deserves a spot at the top of this list.