Best Classic Games Getting a Modern Remake

The gaming industry is full of developers and publishers that have made numerous titles over the years, and as time goes on, many people want to play those games on modern consoles, with all the perks that come with them. So, allow us to show you the games that are definitely getting remakes soon!

#10 – Final Fantasy Tactics

Just a bit of a warning, we’re going to be talking about quite a few RPGs on this list, and we’ll start with Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles. This is a game that fans have been wanting a remake of for a long time, and for a very good reason: it was a great game when it came out originally, and it holds up to this day.

To be fair, Square Enix isn’t going full-tilt with the remake in terms of making things 3D instead of 2D or things of that nature. Instead, they’re adding new story content, including dialogue between key characters, improving the visuals, and adding voice acting!

The grand-scale story will be what you remember, and that alone makes it worth playing.

#9 -Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

…yeah, we really don’t want to talk about this title, but it does fit the “classic games” mold, so we’ll roll with it.

The irony of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is that it’s been “in the works” for years! Ubisoft announced this a long time ago, and then we’ve seen literally nothing from it since. Even the image above is just another example of how Ubisoft is “pushing things back” instead of showing us anything.

Yes, if it does release next year and is quality, it’ll all be worth it, as the original title is truly a classic. However, given Ubisoft’s recent track record…that’s not a guarantee.

#8 – The Legend of Heroes: Trails of the Sky

Going back to RPG flair, let’s talk about The Legend of Heroes: Trails of the Sky, the reason this game is anticipated by a certain group of RPG fans is that this is the first game in the Trails franchise, and it’s now getting a full-on remake. The series has been doing its thing for a while now, but hasn’t always gotten the recognition it deserves. This will allow you to see how it all began, and understand why so many people love the stories and characters within.

To quote a certain Estelle Bright, if you don’t get this game, you’ll be subject to “Ul-Tra Vi-O-Lence!!!” You’ve been warned.

#7 – Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic getting a remake still? It’s honestly really hard to tell. The original title was made by BioWare at its peak, and it was…well…peak! It helped redefine both RPGs and games within the franchise, and numerous games take inspiration from it to this day.

It was announced to be getting a remake by Saber Interactive and Aspyr, but the latter backed out, and then there were rumors of ballooning costs, mismanagement, and things being “on hold.” However, the CEO of Saber has said that things are still progressing with the remake, so perhaps we should just “trust in The Force…” until we have a reason not to.

#6 – Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition

Let’s change things up a bit and talk about two classic games that have their remaster/remakes out right now! Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition takes the cult classic game from the Wii U era and brings it to the Nintendo Switch (and you can play it on the Switch 2!)

The game drops you in the middle of Planet Mira and asks you to help the potential last human colony in the universe survive the threats coming to it.

Not only have the graphics been improved, but there’s a new post-game storyline that’ll expand upon the characters and the world they’re in.

#5 – Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Cheating? Talking about Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is cheating…? Okay, fine, it is, but when you see our next entry, you’ll understand why we’re doing this.

The second entry in Mario’s 2D RPG series is easily the best of the lot, and this remaster/remake is available RIGHT NOW on the Nintendo Switch. It maintains everything that the original GameCube title had, but improves the graphics, refines a few things, and adds a few cool features for you to enjoy.

So, while you’re waiting for the majority of this list to come out, why not enjoy something while you wait?

#4 – Splinter Cell Remake

…it’s nice to have hope…

Yet another entry from Ubisoft, and it’s yet another entry where we don’t know if it’ll actually come out or not. Splinter Cell used to be one of the key franchises for the publisher, but then, they let it drop off, and ever since then, Sam Fisher has been stuck in “hiatus mode” with fans begging for his return.

Ubisoft claims a remake is in the works via their Snowdrop engine, but we haven’t heard a when or where we can expect such a game to arrive. Again, with Ubisoft as it is right now, best keep expectations low for this potential title.

#3 – The Witcher Remake

While CD Projekt Red is advancing the tale of its Witchers into the next generation via Ciri, it’s also diving back into the past by remaking the original game starring Geralt of Rivia.

Many are excited for this because, to be honest, not many knew what this series was until CD Projekt Red got its hands on it and developed the video game. Even then, the games weren’t immediately popular, so a lot of people “came to the party late.”

The game will have not only improved visuals, but also update many of the game mechanics, including the ones that…haven’t exactly aged well.

#2 – Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Don’t worry, this is the final RPG on the list. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake isn’t just a dual remake, though; it’s the completion of the “Erdrich Trilogy” that Square Enix started off last year to great success. The original titles of the legendary series were heralded as iconic back in the days of the SNES, but now, through the power of HD-2D graphics and some modern tinkering, they’re going to be even grander.

That’s not hyperbole, either, as the game will feature even more story content, new characters, and refined battle systems. Without a doubt…this will sell hugely in Japan.

#1 – Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

SNAKE!!!!!

Sorry, couldn’t resist. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a very curious remake, and yet, it’s one we can’t deny could be a masterpiece, again, if done properly by Konami. The original game was crafted by Hideo Kojima on the PS2, and it was considered not only the best game of the series, even compared to the games that came after it, but also one of the best games of its generation.

Now, you’ll get to experience it with modern graphics and improved gameplay. So, if you missed out on playing it before, here’s your chance to fix that!

Oh, and Kojima has already said he’s not going to play it…and we don’t blame him.