Donkey Kong Bananza: How To Break Purple Metal

Almost everything can be smashed in Donkey Kong Bananza. Everything except for the super hard purple metal surfaces that block your progress in certain areas of the game. These purple barriers can only be broken with the help of DK’s whistle ability. By pressing and holding [L] DK can whistle, and his music notes will lead you towards your next objective every single time. But the whistle has a secondary use. It can also be used to break purple metal surfaces.

This is all stuff you’ll learn in Sublayer 10 while exploring the sunken Ingot Isle. It can be easy to forget, and future purple metal has different methods for shattering it. If you’re trying to break all that purple stuff down in Sublayer 100, then here’s what you need to know.

How To Break Unbreakable Metal

Hard metal is a layer of thick purple that can’t be destroyed by normal punches or slams. The only way to destroy it is to find the core. You’ll first encounter hard metal in Sublayer 10: Cave-In but it becomes a common barrier that blocks your progress. In the first encounter, for example, the purple metal surface also covers a barrel DK needs to get higher up.

Breaking Purple Metal: With the Odd Rock companion, use DK’s Whistle [L] after finding the core of the hard metal. The purple metal covers a large area, and the core is connected to the surface of the metal somewhere, so you’ll need to find it.

Whistle with the Odd Rock near the core to remove the barrier and destroy it. Once it is destroyed, all the connecting purple metal substance will also shatter, allowing DK to dig or access anything else covered in purple stuff. The whistle ability (hold [L]) will usually lead DK to purple metal in the distance.

How To Break Stakes

In addition to purple metal, you’ll encounter special stakes. These are purple metal monkey faces embedded in the rock. They’re protected by a shield that requires a key. To get the key, you’ll need to defeat the nearby Rock Monster protecting the stake.

The first Rock Monster is encountered at the end of Sublayer 10. The crocodile skeleton creature comes to love and swings a giant club. Smash it with DK’s fists until the golden skeleton is revealed, then attack the vulnerable skeleton to destroy it. The defeated enemy will drop a key. Touch the key and it will automatically fly into the slot on the stake.

Breaking Purple Stakes: Defeat the Rock Monster that spawns near the stake and collect the key. The

Once the stake is revealed, DK can smash it like he’d smash anything. Destroy it and a giant explosion will clear out all the hard purple metal stuff and destroy a big chunk of rock in the area. Stakes are another barrier that blocks progress and keeps DK from smashing everything he wants to smash — but breaking a stake leads to a whole lot more destruction, so you’ll want to smash every one of these things you encounter.