Death Stranding 2: All Rainy Quiz Answers & Nightmare Easter Egg Guide

Periodically, Rainy stops Sam to ask quiz questions as you progress through the story. Some of these questions are pretty difficult, so if you’re looking for answers to the hardest puzzles in Death Stranding 2, we’ve got the answers for you. Don’t worry, it doesn’t actually matter if you get the answers wrong, but if you need to double-check your work, we’ve got answers for all three main questions. And after solving them all, you might get a nightmare question later in the story.

After rescuing Tomorrow from the Beach realm, the crew of the DHV Magellan work together to help understand her. To help her learn about the world, Rainy tutors her — and Sam can help by answering quiz questions. These questions appear as you progress the main story and rest at the DHV Magellan Private Room. After taking a sleep and leaving, Rainy will stop you in the hallway to ask a quick question. There are three questions in total, and some of them are surprisingly difficult. If you don’t just want to guess the answer four times in a row, here are the solutions.

Rainy Quiz Questions & Answers

Quiz #1: Examine the life cycle of each organism depicted, and select the answer that best fits in the “?” icon’s position. [Image shows life cycles of different organisms. The “?” icon is at the start of a Platypus life cycle.]

Left: Platypus Embryo

Right: Platypus Semen

Up: Platypus Egg [CORRECT ANSWER]

Down: Platypus Larva

Quiz #2: Select the block that best fits in the “?” icon. [Image shows different configurations of squares that are being combined, leaving a space for a third.]

Left: Tetris “T”

Right: Tetris “L” [CORRECT ANSWER]

Up: Square

Down: Tetris ‘Z”

Quiz #3: Assuming you depart from F1, select the fastest route to deliver cargo to all facilities depicted in a single run. [Image depicts a map with different icons showing connected facilities on grid lines, with the goal of selecting a specific marked path.]

Left: A

Right: C

Up: B [CORRECT ANSWER]

Down: D

Nightmare Quiz Question

After witnessing all three quiz questions, you’ll eventually experience a nightmare quiz question while Sam is asleep. After resting at the DHV Magellan Private Room, Tomorrow will appear outside and lead Sam into her room where Rainy is floating above the bed. She’ll ask you a question with no objective answer.

Nightmare Quiz: Only one may you choose. Choose well. [Picture shows portraits of four characters from Death Stranding 2.]

Left: Tomorrow

Right: Rainy

Up: Higgs

Down: Fragile

We don’t know what the correct answer is, but the most Nightmare answer of all has to be Higgs. Choosing him makes Sam wake up in a cold sweat. At least it’s only a dream.