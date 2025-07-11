Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Death Stranding 2: All Rainy Quiz Answers & Nightmare Easter Egg Guide

by

Answer the nightmare question at your own peril.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Periodically, Rainy stops Sam to ask quiz questions as you progress through the story. Some of these questions are pretty difficult, so if you’re looking for answers to the hardest puzzles in Death Stranding 2, we’ve got the answers for you. Don’t worry, it doesn’t actually matter if you get the answers wrong, but if you need to double-check your work, we’ve got answers for all three main questions. And after solving them all, you might get a nightmare question later in the story.

After rescuing Tomorrow from the Beach realm, the crew of the DHV Magellan work together to help understand her. To help her learn about the world, Rainy tutors her — and Sam can help by answering quiz questions. These questions appear as you progress the main story and rest at the DHV Magellan Private Room. After taking a sleep and leaving, Rainy will stop you in the hallway to ask a quick question. There are three questions in total, and some of them are surprisingly difficult. If you don’t just want to guess the answer four times in a row, here are the solutions.

Rainy Quiz Questions & Answers

Quiz #1: Examine the life cycle of each organism depicted, and select the answer that best fits in the “?” icon’s position. [Image shows life cycles of different organisms. The “?” icon is at the start of a Platypus life cycle.]

  • Left: Platypus Embryo
  • Right: Platypus Semen
  • Up: Platypus Egg [CORRECT ANSWER]
  • Down: Platypus Larva

Quiz #2: Select the block that best fits in the “?” icon. [Image shows different configurations of squares that are being combined, leaving a space for a third.]

  • Left: Tetris “T”
  • Right: Tetris “L” [CORRECT ANSWER]
  • Up: Square
  • Down: Tetris ‘Z”

Quiz #3: Assuming you depart from F1, select the fastest route to deliver cargo to all facilities depicted in a single run. [Image depicts a map with different icons showing connected facilities on grid lines, with the goal of selecting a specific marked path.]

  • Left: A
  • Right: C
  • Up: B [CORRECT ANSWER]
  • Down: D

Nightmare Quiz Question

After witnessing all three quiz questions, you’ll eventually experience a nightmare quiz question while Sam is asleep. After resting at the DHV Magellan Private Room, Tomorrow will appear outside and lead Sam into her room where Rainy is floating above the bed. She’ll ask you a question with no objective answer.

Nightmare Quiz: Only one may you choose. Choose well. [Picture shows portraits of four characters from Death Stranding 2.]

  • Left: Tomorrow
  • Right: Rainy
  • Up: Higgs
  • Down: Fragile

We don’t know what the correct answer is, but the most Nightmare answer of all has to be Higgs. Choosing him makes Sam wake up in a cold sweat. At least it’s only a dream.

Recent Videos

10 Best Games Where The STORY SUCKS

10 Best Games Where The STORY SUCKS
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Before You Buy

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Before You Buy
10 Recent UNLOCKABLES That Pushed Players To Their LIMITS

10 Recent UNLOCKABLES That Pushed Players To Their LIMITS
10 Games That Turned Into MICROTRANSACTION HELLS

10 Games That Turned Into MICROTRANSACTION HELLS
10 GENIUS moments in Flop Games

10 GENIUS moments in Flop Games
10 Games That RUINED Single Player Games For Us

10 Games That RUINED Single Player Games For Us
20 LEGENDARY Games Worth Revisiting in 2025

20 LEGENDARY Games Worth Revisiting in 2025
CHEATER FINED $175000, RED DEAD ONLINE RETURNS? & MORE

CHEATER FINED $175000, RED DEAD ONLINE RETURNS? & MORE
What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?
Category: Tag: , , ,