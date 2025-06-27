Death Stranding 2: Where To Find The Artist & Bokka

The Artist and The Bokka are optional bunkers found in the Mexico region of Death Stranding 2 and they’re completely missable. If you want to unlock powerful new tools and fun customization options, you’ll want to find both of these bunkers. You’ll never get an order to travel to these areas, so you’ll need to hunt them down yourself.

When you’re near an optional bunker, look for lost cargo or abandoned deliveries with labels to locations you don’t recognize — picking these up will mark the location of the bunker you haven’t yet visited, and you’ll have something to turn-in. You’ll need to give these locations something to earn 1 Star and link them to the Chiral Network. Once linked, Standard Orders will appear for these locations at all the nearby terminals or distribution centers.

Where To Find The Bokka

The Bokka is a Porter in the Mexico Region located between the two Distribution Centers (one at the city, and one further south) and lives in a hidden bunker disguised with a hologram rock. It is located south of Ciudad Nudo del Norta — when travelling south, go to the right and up the hill. Check the location on the map above for exact details.

The Bokka is a Porter that provides useful tools for Porters specifically, making this a spot you absolutely need to find early and start leveling up by completing orders. Here’s what you’ll unlock.

1 Star : Trekking Boots – Improved boots that prevent slipping and have higher durability for long walks.

: Trekking Boots – Improved boots that prevent slipping and have higher durability for long walks. 2 Star : Sticky Gun – Launcher used to grab far-away cargo and pull it back to Sam. Can also be used to steal cargo from humans.

: Sticky Gun – Launcher used to grab far-away cargo and pull it back to Sam. Can also be used to steal cargo from humans. 3 Star : Porter Patch (Backpack Customization)

: Porter Patch (Backpack Customization) 4 Star: Porter Accessory – Unique reward that, when worn, allows Sam to see all Porter locations on the map.

The Trekking Boots are an essential reward you’ll want to unlock right away. The Sticky Gun is also a powerful tool that can be incredibly handy in the right situation. It’s always a good idea to have a Sticky Gun ready-to-go on the Magellan for any order that takes you to mountains or other areas with hard-to-reach cargo.

Where To Find The Artist

The Artist is easier to find but further out-of-the-way than the Bokka. Also located in the Mexico region, the Artist is found in the mountains not far from C1 South Distribution Center — look to the west for a visible path up the tall mountain. It leads straight up to the Artist.

For earning stars at the Artist, you’ll be rewarded with customization colors. Each star gives you two new colors. That makes the Artist much less essential than the Bokka, but you may want to unlock her simply to fully connect the Mexico region and gain every possible Standard Order assignment.