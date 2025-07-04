Best New Games of June 2025

Can you believe we’re already in the month of July? Let’s take a look back at some of the great games we had a blast playing from this previous month. If you’re looking for something new to try out, don’t skip over these games. Hopefully, you’ll find something here to help pass the time before that next major release on your radar arrives.

#10 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

The fact that this particular universe has endured for so long and continues to produce titles is a testament to a loyal game development team and an equally loyal fan base. In the case of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, you’ll not be in the infamous restaurant but a “costume manor” that was the workshop for a certain “genius creator” who made the prototypes and costumes for all the characters you know.

However, one of those creations, The Mimic, is roaming these halls with you, and it wants nothing more than to get you. It can transform into any character from the series, and it’s always on the lookout for you. Can you find the item that you were tasked with retrieving before it’s too late?

#9 Rematch

Sports games often attempt to invoke “realism” over everything else. After all, they’re meant to be “simulations” over everything else. However, in the case of Rematch, it’s a bit more nuanced. The game is all about an arcade-style soccer/futbol experience, one that you’ll witness through a third-person perspective.

In these 5v5 bouts, you’ll be going full force across the pitch to score goals and prevent other players from doing the same. Just as important is that the rules are a LOT more lax, so you won’t have to worry about “going too far” and getting carded. Hop on with friends or battle online and see just how much fun you can have.

#8 Dune: Awakening

Welcome to the world of Arakkis. It is here that power is seized, destinies are forged, and battles are waged to see who is the true ruler of the galaxy. In Dune: Awakening, you’ll take on the plot of both the books and the movies but with a video game twist. Instead of being Paul Atredies, you’ll be your own character with your own destiny to fulfill.

You can work with characters from the universe or fight against them. Likewise, there will be other players to work with or against as you attempt to harvest spice and stay alive. What will you become to try and change the world?

#7 Broken Arrow

If you’re ready to go to battle and take on threats from all sides, Broken Arrow is the game for you. The title puts you in the Baltic region, where you can play as either the United States or Russia in a grand-scale conflict that could decide the fate of the world. You can’t just rush into things and expect them to go well. Instead, you’ll need to use tactics and proper units to get the job done.

With over 300 units to choose from, you won’t be wanting for firepower or options. Through 19 missions, you’ll wage war and do your best to come out on top.

There are times when games aren’t meant to be serious but instead be a fun romp to go through. Date Everything! is one such title. The game is about you who have just lost your job and are feeling bad about life. Then, you get a gift from someone that will bring your house to life in a way that is…unexpected. As in, it’ll transform your everyday house items into full-blown humanoid characters that you can date, hate, or anything in between.

The game is stacked with incredible voice acting talent, a branching narrative, and more. No one saw this game coming, yet most can’t wait to dive in and literally “date everything.”

#5 System Shock 2 Remaster

There are certain video games from the past that helped shape everything we have now, and one series shaped RPGs in a way that we’re still “feeling” today. Enter the System Shock 2 Remaster, the second title by Nightdive Studios to remake what came before and bring it into the modern age.

The game places you on a ship known as the Von Braun, a vessel that has something horribly wrong going on with it. There are mutants and robots killing everything in sight, and the vile SHODAN AI is controlling it all. You must fight back and take back the ship before it’s too late!

#4 The Alters

Rarely do video games nowadays truly create “unique experiences” anymore. After all, “there’s nothing new under the sun,” right? In the case of The Alters, though, we do get a unique gameplay loop that centers around both survival and the paths not taken. You play a man who is stranded on a planet that is going to be extinguished, and thus, he needs to get off it.

However, to fix his ship to do so, he needs help from “variants” of himself known as Alters. He must choose wisely who he brings into the mix and then work with them to both get the job done and help them overcome their own issues about what’s happening around them.

#3 Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4

There are few video game developers more respected than Toby Fox. The man is an artist and creator of the highest order, creating both memorable characters, worlds, and music that blend together in a way that you can’t really enjoy unless you dive into the game yourself and experience all it has to offer.

Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 have been a LONG time coming, and the fans know it. Yet, true to his nature, Toby Fox has delivered pretty much a perfect set of chapters for you to take part in. When will the next chapter arrive? Why ruin the moment?

#2 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

It’s honestly a bit difficult to talk about Death Stranding 2: On The Beach because if we talk about certain plot points too much, you’ll get seriously spoiled. Thus, we’ll tell you that this latest title from Hideo Kojima continues his trend of “subverting expectations” to try and deliver a more unique product. The man even said he changed the game heavily because playtesters were actually ENJOYING the game! Clearly, the man is insane, and yet, we appreciate him…most times.

The title takes place nearly a year after the original, and Sam Bridges is on another quest to save humanity. With plenty of twists and character drama to come, you’ll want to strap in for this adventure.

#1 Mario Kart World

While others may have put a certain Kojima title at No.1, we know that Mario Kart World is the right pick for this slot for a basic reason: It’s the best-selling game of the month. Not to mention, it was the launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, which has dominated sales charts ever since its release in June.

The formula for racing may not have changed much, but everything around it has. The levels are far greater and more detailed than ever before, encouraging you to try out new things to see how you can get to your goal faster.

Also, Knockout Mode is incredible. You should do that first.