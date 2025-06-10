Mario Kart World: How To Unlock Mirror Mode

Mirror Mode is a secret unlockable mode drivers can earn in Mario Kart World. It’s actually a new type of Engine Class (like 50cc, 100cc, etc) and can be used to mix up any big race. Mirror Mode inverts tracks left-to-right, flipping the script and forcing you to deal with race tracks with opposite twists and turns. It’s a totally unnecessary mode but it’s also extremely fun that there’s something secret like this to unlock. After lots of experimentation, the community has cracked the code and figured out exactly what you need to do to unlock Mirror Mode.

For more Mario Kart World tricks, learn all the ways you can boost, how to unlock characters, and how to unlock Rainbow Road.

How To Unlock Mirror Mode

Mirror Mode — called Extra Class in Mario Kart 64 and Mirror Mode in Mario Kart Wii — is a returning secret mode that flips courses left-to-right, inverting the tracks. It is selected while picking the Engine Class of your race.

Unlocking Mirror Mode requires completing a whole lot of Mario Kart World. After discovering this mode, the community wasn’t sure exactly how to unlock it — the steps are not obvious, but after much more testing, there seems to be a straightforward way that will always unlock Mirror Mode.

Play Free Roam mode and collect 10 P-Switches , 10 Peach Medallions , and 10 “?” Panels .

mode and collect , , and . Complete all 150cc Knockout Tour courses.

courses. Complete all 150cc Grand Prix courses.

courses. Mirror Mode unlocks after completing Rainbow Road on 150cc.

You don’t need to complete these steps in the order listed above, but it does help — you must complete Rainbow Road — Mirror Mode will only unlock after completing the game and getting the credits. You do NOT need to earn stars / trophies for any 150cc course. As long as you finish in the top 4 in Knockout Tour, you will count toward progression. You’ll need green completion check marks on each course — but that’s it. If you’ve completed the course, you’ll count toward earning Mirror Mode.

This is very good news because 150cc is much more difficult in Mario Kart World than in any other game in the series — there are so, so many more racers in each race, so there’s more chaos than ever before. While the most powerful items are much rarer, you can still get slammed by multiple powerful items right before the end of a race and get knocked back to 9th place at any given time. The fact that you only need to complete these courses instead of earning bronze, silver or gold is a very, very good thing. Earning 10 of each collectible is very easy in comparison. Getting completion in 150cc is a lot trickier — it’s also totally random whether you’ll win, so this is the toughest part of the challenge. At least you’ll (hopefully) earn more unlockable characters while trying to earn this secret mode.