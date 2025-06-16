Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 20 Guide

Search for secrets in Chapter 20. We’re almost at the end.

One of the longest levels is right before the end in Doom: The Dark Ages. After being brought back to life, the Doom Slayer joins the fray and fights back the invading Hell armies on a vast battlefield — there’s a lot of collectibles to find here, a lot of cultists to hunt and a lot of demons to kill. Let’s get right into the action. Here’s how to 100% Chapter 20 of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Challenges | Chapter 20

Cannon Crusher: Destroy 3 artillery cannons.

There are three Artillery Cannons on the map — follow the guide below for all the locations.

Extreme Prejudice: Dispatch all of the cultist circles.

There are three cultist circles on the map. Some are in hidden areas — learn where to find them all in the complete guide below. If you’re exploring all the secret areas, you’ll find all three cultist circles.

Master Hunter: Chase and destroy the Hell Fighter Ship.

The Hell Fighter Ship appears after destroying the giant Gore Nest monster that blocks the way to the ship. Destroy the nest and target the Hell Fighter before it escapes.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 20

Demonic Essence: Right at the start of the chapter you’ll reach a Sentinel Shrine. Straight ahead, drop down to encounter a Leader demon –defeat it with a Glory Kill to get its Demonic Essence. This increases your health to maximum and unlocks the Essential Health achievement / trophy.

Ruby: On the left path toward the second Siege Tower, you’ll pass a field with a Gore Nest and a shielded ruby. Initiate the Gore Nest combat arena to earn the Ruby as your reward.

Demonic Essence: Another Leader demon is located at the second Siege Tower combat area. Defeat the Komodo Champion Leader to earn maximum Reaver ammo capacity.

Yellow Key: From the second Siege Tower objective, go to the left wall of the arena to find a path of gold leading to a ledge with the Yellow Key. You’ll need it for the first secret.

Secret #1 + Collectible #1 (Toy) + Collectible #2 (Codex): Drop down from the Yellow Key balcony — there’s a yellow key door directly below. Inside you’ll find a secret with two collectibles.

Artillery Cannon #1: The cannon is accessible from the second Siege Tower combat arena. From the entrance, go right to find a wall you can smash through and a climbable ruin. Find the cannon at the top and smash it.

Secret #2 (Life Sigil) + Collectible #3 (Weapon Skin): Smash the Artillery Cannon to reveal a hole directly beneath it. Drop down to find gold and a Yellow Key door — the door has a Mega Health powerup and a BFC shot. In the same area, turn around and smash through the blue-marked wall with Shield Charge to collect a Life Sigil.

And past the Life Sigil, there’s an alcove leading down to a Weapon Skin collectible. This grotto is full of stuff to collect.

Secret #3 (Gold x50): Return to the Artillery Cannon area at the top of the ruins. There’s a Yellow Key door up here. Open it to access a large gold chest.

Cultist Circle #1: Found right in the center of the map. Go right from the second Siege Tower arena to find a passage into a cave network that leads to the center of the chapter. There’s a large cultist circle there. If you’re exploring the map, you can’t miss it.

Secret #4 (Gold x50) + Collectible #4 (Toy) + Cultist Circle #2: Taking the right-hand path from the first Siege Tower, you’ll encounter a main Sentinel Shrine. Keep going north to reach a small arena that’s seemingly empty. In the top-left corner of this arena, there’s a switch and a sewer grate. Use the switch and drop down to find a secret area. To get the treasure chest, climb the wall down below and throw your shield at a blue mechanism switch.

Activating the mechanism opens a door. Go right as you enter the door to find a collectible Toy. Use the lever to the left to raise up a second mechanism switch you can activate with Shield Throw. This raises another door. Use the wheel inside to raise the water level — allowing you to swim up.

After swimming up, you’ll find the second Cultist Circle in the cave path. Use the lever past the cultists to unlock the large gold chest.

Secret #5: In the top-left corner of the map, there’s a small cave entrance that leads to a chamber with wolf statues and shielded Wraithstone. To reveal it, you’ll need to destroy wolf statues in and around the nearby environment.

Wolf Statue #1 + Cultist Circle #3: Go left from the Wraithstone to find a stone passage with cultists and a Wolf Statue in the far back. Smash both to complete Extreme Prejudice challenge.

Wolf Statue #2: Another statue is right above the Artillery Cannon through the right cave entrance from the Wraithstone room. Look above the cannon and to the left to find it.

Wolf Statue #3: From the previous Wolf Statue, go right and enter the dug-out trench. There’s a statue down below to smash.

Wolf Statue #4: Continue through the trench to the small area connected to one of the Wraithstone cave entrances. There’s a wolf statue in this small arena.

Secret #6 (Life Sigil): From the second Artillery Cannon location, near the Wraithstone upgrade item, go left to find a narrow trench that leads to this secret Life Sigil.

Artillery Cannon #2 (Gold x8): In the top-left corner of the map, right where one of the Wolf Statues was located, you’ll find an Artillery Cannon sitting on a gold pick-up. Destroy it to get the gold.

Secret #7 (Gold x8): Near the third Siege Tower, there’s a locked Blue Key door. Right next to that door, there’s a breakable wall the Doom Slayer can smash with Shield Charge. It leads to an alcove with eight gold.

Gold x50: Outside the last Siege Tower area, there’s a cave with an optional Gore Nest encounter. Activate it and defeat all the enemies to disable the forcefield around a large gold treasure chest.

Secret #8 (Gold x16): From the Gore Nest room, go up to the passage with spiked platforms slamming into the ground. Go past the smashers and you’ll find a breakable wall in the back-right of the passage.

Demonic Essence: The last Demonic Essence upgrade is at the third Siege Tower combat arena. Defeat the leader and claim the heart to earn +10 maximum armor.

Artillery Cannon #3 (Gold x8): The final artillery cannon is north of your dragon’s landing site after clearing out all the Siege Towers. Go to this final area and clear it out — it should be the last red demonic infestation on your map. The cannon is in the center of the arena.

Secret #9 (Blue Key + Gold x50): Enter the crypt directly to the left as you enter the third Artillery Cannon arena. This path leads to a secret area with NPCs and a corpse with the Blue Key behind a gate.

Swim to reach a switch that reveals a blue mechanism. Activate it by throwing your Shield. This opens both gates — you’ll need to swim again to get under and through them.

In the fireball trap area, smash through the wall behind you after dropping down to reach a wheel. Turn it to raise the water level, finally giving you access to the Blue Key.

After getting the Blue Key, climb the wall to reach a large chest of gold.

Secret #10 (Ruby): Use the Blue Key on the opposite side of the arena after leaving the crypt. It leads to eight gold and a Ruby upgrade item.

Secret #11 (Ruby): Next, return to the locked Blue Key door we found earlier. It’s located near Secret #7. The locked door leads to a Ruby upgrade item. Defeat the enemy ambush inside to get the ruby.

Secret #12 + Collectible #5 (Codex): Ride your Dragon to Kreed’s Ship and land. Right at the start of the second on-foot section of the map, turn around to get this easy-to-miss collectible codex page.