Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 11 Guide

One of the shortest chapters in Doom: The Dark Ages has your Doom Slayer invading the headquarters of the demonic Prince Ahzrak. Going for a final confrontation, the Prince has other plans — you’ll need to fight through his hordes in a giant mech suit and on-foot as you invade the castle. It’s a quick mission that still has at least one easy-to-miss secret collectible. Here’s where to find everything.

Challenges | Chapter 11

Elusive: Execute a Perfect Dodge 5 times.

Instead of parrying, you’ll dodge while piloting the giant mech. When an enemy attacks, simply dodge — you can do this five times right at the start of the level.

Dispersion: Damage 3 or more demons as the Slayer with a single Holy Swarm volley 5 times.

After disembarking your mech, you’ll gain the Holy Swarm Rune ability. Equip it and use it to damage at least three demons per volley after it recharges. The only difficult part of this challenge is that the on-foot section of this level is so short, so start using it immediately by performing parries.

Crushinator: Damage 2 or more Titans with a single Stomp attack.

Very simple. During the giant mech sequence, stand near two titans and unleash your Single Bar special attack. This is a stomp that damages nearby enemies or enemies you’re targeting. If you’re near two, you’ll tick off this challenge.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 11

Holy Swarm: Shield Rune: Unlocked at the green altar before reaching the first on-foot arena of the level. You’ll find it after exiting the mech and passing the Sentinel Shrine. This Shield Rune is required to complete one of the chapter challenges.

Secret #1 + Collectible #1 (Toy): The only collectible in the level is found in the starting area. Before going to the first major arena, turn around and look at your giant mech. There’s a collectible right on the head.

Carefully sprint-jump onto the back of the mech to collect it and earn a secret — this is a tricky area to jump, and the mech has an odd hitbox so you can very easily slide off and fall into the bottomless pit. If you’ve walked past the first Sentinel Shrine, then you’ve gone too far. If you have entered the demon arena through the double doors, it is possible to narrowly backtrack to the Sentinel Shrine / starting area of the on-foot section.

Gold x50: A large gold chest is in the entrance hallway to the giant castle. You’ll find it after the drawbridge lowers. The rest of the gold for the level is in the non-combat area ahead. Make sure to check your map and collect it all before moving into the red demon-infested zone at the end of the stage.

Demonic Essence: Gain a permanent +10 armor point maximum by defeating the Leader Aggadon Hunter enemy in the final combat area. You can’t miss it. After clearing the throne room, the chapter will end.