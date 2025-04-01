10 Best New Games Announced In March 2025

2025 continues to deliver with some incredible new video game announcements. We already have quite a few games we can’t wait to get our hands on. We might be in the month of April now, but let’s take a look back. In this list, we will highlight some of the best new games announced in March.

#10 PowerWash Simulator 2

It says a lot that a game like PowerWash Simulator 2 has happened. Think about it. The original game was just about cleaning things in a through and efficient way and then moving on to the next job. That was it! And yet, it entranced many, and now, it’s coming out with a sequel. Go figure.

As you can imagine, the team is putting even more effort into this new sequel, including being able to do all manner of new jobs, including ones that’ll test your power-washing skills to the limit! Or, you can do a job and then go back to your virtual home and make it the best place to relax.

#9 EVERYBODY’S GOLF: HOT SHOTS

Who doesn’t love to golf? Oh, you don’t? Well, then you can skip to the next entry, as we’re about to talk about EVERYBODY’S GOLF: HOT SHOTS!

Yes, a PlayStation classic has jumped over to the Nintendo Switch, which will likely be a pattern in the days to come, and that means you’ll have the chance to play golf on your own and with friends to see who can sink their putts the best! With numerous modes to play, including online battles and wacky modes that defy the laws of physics, you’ll see just how far your skill will take you.

FORE!!!

#8 Eyes Never Wake

Horror games often have a challenge by trying to be scary while not being “too much” for the gamer to handle. There is also the challenge of trying to figure out the best way to freak out players, which isn’t as easy as you might think. That’s where Eyes Never Wake attempts to break the mold and create an experience that will terrify you simply because of what you’re using to play the game.

Confused? The game’s entire goal is to “see who you are” and get to you in the game world, and to do that, it uses your webcam and microphone to force you to play the game both in the real world and the virtual one.

Think you can stay safe for long?

#7 PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY

While the final OG Switch Direct didn’t exactly “wow” a lot of people, there were a few surprises within it that got people’s attention, and PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY was definitely one of them. Born from the PlayStation handhelds, these games are all about building up your little creature army and then guiding them through musical beats so that they can take on foes. If you’re looking for a cute musical game with action, this is the one for you.

With both titles being within it, that’s a lot of action to be had. Plus, it could mean that a third game is coming down the line. You never know…

#6 Painkiller

A classic thing that keeps happening in our modern game world is that certain past franchises and series get reboots or remasters, depending on who’s working on them. In the case of Painkiller, this series from the early 2000s has had its remasters in the past, so now, it’s time for a reboot.

The game will feature you going up against massive demon armies and taking them all down in brutal fashion with some incredibly over-the-top guns. Yeah, like you do when you’re put in a situation like this!

This reboot will also heavily focus on co-op play, which means that you and your friends can enjoy taking down monsters together!

#5 Witchbrook

Are you ready for a magical adventure like no other? Witchbrook puts you in a cute and cozy city setting where you’ll take part in classes to master witchcraft and figure out who you wish to be as a witch. To that end, your life and journey will be determined by how you guide your character.

How so? This is a living world, where people aren’t rooted in one place forever. You’ll get to mind your time and do what you want when you want. You can choose to study hard or go hang out with friends instead!

Be the witch you want to be and see where that all leads.

#4 Dark Mass

There are multiple video games out there set within a deep-sea setting, but Dark Mass has the distinction of being the only one set underwater and being an entirely horror-themed game. You’ll play Alice, a diver who seeks to learn more about a ship that was unearthed underwater due to an earthquake.

However, she soon finds a manor beneath the ship, and after becoming trapped there, she must work to not only escape but also defeat a being that is also stuck there. Things will get very dark, and you’ll have to make choices that will determine what happens to Alice. So, you know, choose wisely!

#3 Wildgate

Spaceship battles are something that video games have been trying to perfect for a long time. Wildgate attempts to do that in unique ways by adding a storyline to the space battles you’ll undergo while also adding numerous RPG elements to keep every match fresh.

As you go and attempt to get “the artifact,” you’ll build up your ship and help your crew survive every battle you’re put into. Strategy is key with each fight, and that means not just taking out foes but grabbing their gear so you can improve your ship for the next fight!

Do what must be done and take flight!

#2 Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Arguably the biggest surprise on this list, Marvel Cosmic Invasion puts you in the role of Marvel Comics characters as they attempt to fight off the cosmic threat known as Annihilus! If you don’t know who that is…look it up. Seriously, he’s a big bad of “Cosmic Marvel.”

Regardless, you’ll fight this villain and his cronies as numerous Marvel characters, including Captain America, Spider-Man, Venom, Wolverine, Storm, Nova, and more! You can play it alone and swap between two characters, or you can do co-op with friends to take on threats together!

The universe needs heroes, and you’re the ones who will get the job done!

#1 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails

If you were a fan of the original game, you’d want to get the Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails expansion content. Why should you do that? Simply put, it adds a whole other level of combat to the game in the form of naval warfare! That’s right. You’ll be able to take to the high seas and command ships to do your bidding in an attempt to slay your foes!

The team went deep into this expansion, including consulting actual historical records of naval battles to craft the battles and mechanics so that they would feel as accurate as possible.