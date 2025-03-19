Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Loot Italian Court | Italian Job Guide

Take everything from the Italian Court during the main story quest ‘The Italian Job‘ in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This is one of the last quests in the game, sending you into enemy territory and letting you explore one of the walled enclaves in Kuttenberg. You’ll reach this state of the quest after convincing the Court while playing as Godwin. Make sure to check out our court dialogue guide here for the best possible outcome — it makes your heist quest a whole lot easier to pull off.

Taking Out The Guards | Italian Job Guide

After dealing with the court, Henry will appear outside the kitchen. You’ll need to sneak through the battlements and without being caught. Start by climbing the ladder, going left and hopping over the wall to reach the battlements. There are two guards patrolling here — one to the left and one to the right. Start with the left guard and take him out.

NOTE: You cannot equip weapons. I recommend equipping the Dagger to stealth kill the guards.

There should only be three guards here if you followed the steps above and pulled guards away to the Church Council chamber. After taking out the guards, take them up the stairs on the battlements where they won’t be easily seen. Start with the two guards on the upper walkways, then the third guard that patrols in the courtyard. As long as you stay out of their torch light range, they won’t spot you.

When the guards are taken care of, talk to Barbant under the stairs. There are two more guards at the gate — Hans will work with you. Take them out quietly or simply fight them. Either way, they won’t raise an alarm.

Finding Adder

Too bad Adder is missing. Offer to help find him — follow Capon to the door at the base of the stairs. Interact with the door to find Giuseppe and Adder in the kitchen. You can talk down Giuseppe or kill him — but if you pass the Skill Check you can talk. Use one of Brabant’s phrases — select “O mangi la minestra o salti dalla finestra” to defuse the situation.

Talk to Adder and you’ll learn he has the tools. Get to the underground to help break through the cellar. Down below you’ll hear taps on the wall straight ahead from the lowest level stairs.

Freeing The Nobles

Offer to help the nobles — and make sure to join Adder and Janosh. Henry needs to join so the job gets done safely — follow your allies upstairs to encounter the guard at the gate. There are three [Very Hard] skill checks. As long as you have 26-30, you can pass the check. Choose your best skill.

If you succeed, Csaba will give you the key and you’ll rescue the lords without violence. The rest of the team are busy unloading the silver — this will also make Rosa very happy.

Looting Treasures

Before leaving the Italian Court, loot as much as you can. Take the spiral staircase up from the room where the nobles were being kept. The library is upstairs from the King’s Room. Grab some rare treasures here — including letters between the two warring kings and rare skill books.

You’ll also want to check the room above the kitchen. There’s an open treasury that’s packed with armor sets and weapons. Grab the most expensive armor you can and check to see if there’s anything better, you won’t be able to return so grab as much as you can carry. Grab a Polearm too. You’ll need it for a future battle.

When you’re ready to leave, talk to Zizka on the front battlements. Talking to Zizka, you’ll see a retinue of soldiers approaching the gate.

Escaping The Italian Court

Enemies will raid the walls — use the Polearm you stole earlier to push the ladders off the wall to avoid being overwhelmed by soldiers. Fight back the enemies on the upper bailey, then get rid of the rest down below. There are barrels of arrows and bolts you can use to soften up the defenders if you rely on marksmen.

The major battle ensues in the courtyard. If you helped Musa earlier, he’ll help Henry escape after Dry Devil interrupts the battle. On your escape, Dry Devil detonates explosives and collapses the tunnel. Talk to Musa on the way out and follow the path to the crypt.

Inside the underground, talk to Samuel and he’ll give you bandages and a powerful healing potion. Use them before continuing and talking to Hans. As it turns out, Hans is actually fine! Reach the end of the tunnel to return to the Ruthard Palace. But the battle isn’t over yet.

Barbant and his men are waiting for you — and they’re going to take the silver for themselves. Fight through the swarm of enemies and take out the bowmen. That’s it for the heist. Adder is dead and Barbant, the traitor, escapes.

Your party has the Noble Lords, a whole lot of silver, and a lot of your allies dead. Back in Suchdol, you’ll learn that Sigismund is leaving Kuttenberg. Your heist plan just might’ve worked. This is the best possible result, but you’ll be trapped in Suchdol Castle for a long time.