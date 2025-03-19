Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Convince The Council | Italian Job Guide

The Council in the Italian Court isn’t happy in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. They’re bickering over church rights, and only the player can reconcile their differences — as Godwin, you’ll be disguised as the Pope’s Legate and if you want to keep your cover and pull off the heist, you’ll need to keep the council busy and make requests to make Henry’s side of the job a lot easier. Once you’re in disguise as Godwin, here’s what you’ll want to do to help Henry and get the best possible solution for everyone involved. There’s only one way to mediate this discussion, and here’s how to do it.

How To Solve The Council | Italian Job Guide

Buy the Statuette of St. Barbara from the street vendors.

While playing as Godwin, while on the streets outside the Italian Court, make sure to stop and purchase some items from the street vendors. Purchase the Hair o’ the Dog Potions, and then purchase the artifact called the Statuette of St. Barbara.

NOTE: After buying the Statuette of St. Barbara, make sure you DO NOT MENTION that you purchased it to anyone in the court. You only want to tell Christian of Pisek. He’ll suggest using the statue as a gift from the Pope.

At the council, first you’ll need to get drunk before attempting to speak Latin. Go to the wine casks and start drinking — drink from the wine cask twice. When Godwin says a line about how he can now “speak two masses” then you’ll be ready.

Start by talking to Christian of Pisek. Go through every dialogue option with him to learn how to help Henry and the rest. He’ll suggest calling for more guards. Very useful for Henry’s mission. Also tell him about the Statuette of St. Barbara — he’ll suggest saying it is a gift from the Pope. This will be useful for resolving the dispute.

NOTE: Listen to his suggestion. Do not tell anyone else you bought the Statuette of St. Barbara. Don’t talk to anyone about buying things from the street.

Talk to Janosh to progress. You may need to talk to him multiple times. He’ll suggest calling the Cook — you can call for more guards and the cook by talking to Jerome in the Council Chamber. Make sure to eat the Cook’s Specialty meat from the table with the roast pig. Eat it and you’ll be able to pull the cook away. With Jerome, Discuss the Guards, Request Wine and Call the cook. All of these suggestions will help the mission.

Next, talk to Musa of Mali and ask him about his opinion of the council. This will give you the idea to reconcile the two factions — and this is where the statuette will come in handy. If you talk to Master Albrich, simply say you don’t remember him.

If you don’t select this option while talking to Master Albrich, you will be caught, and the mission will end in failure. Don’t act as if you remember him or know him. Just say you don’t remember. When he tries to remind you, select [Keep quiet]. After that, talk to the two factions sitting at the table and the rich Burghers. Once you’ve talked to everyone, you can proceed. Remember to stay drunk. If you drink too much, use a Weak Hair o’ the Dog potion you purchased from the street.

Before doing the speech, talk with Christian or anyone else to check your Latin. You’ll want to be just drunk enough to be fluent. While talking, your drunkenness level will shrink, so make sure you have enough drink if your Latin gets worse at any point.

Closing Speech :

: Talk to Janosh to begin the closing speech.

For the best possible result, select “ Musa is right. (Path towards reconciliation) ”

” After that, select [ Hand over Statuette of St. Barbara ].

]. If you didn’t mention the statue to anyone, both sides will happily accept your decision.

Select [Make a joke] after the two sides begin discussing the choice. Make those choices and the council will be a smashing success.

With the council a success and all the helpful methods chosen, the heist switches to Henry’s perspective.