Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Where To Find The Barber

Patch 1.2 has dropped on all platforms and the biggest new feature for us has to be the Barber. The Barber in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 finally allows you to customize your Henry, giving you the chance to change his haircut or facial hair at any point in the story — you can give him a dorky bowl cut or a fluffy medieval mane that completely transforms Henry, truly making him your own creation. You’ll only be able to change his hair if you visit a Barber, so here’s how they work and how to find them.

There’s so much more in Patch 1.2 — the latest Hotfix doesn’t even compare to this massive patch. This patch transforms the game, making it a much smoother, more polished medieval life simulator. Everything has been tightened, improved, polished and rebalanced — combat looks better with fixes to animations, and even the NPCs look more impressive with dozens of new animations and activities for them to complete in their daily lives. The Barber is still the most hotly anticipated feature, so if you want to know more, here’s the full breakdown.

How To Use The Barber

Barbers are a new service, allowing you to change your Henry’s hairstyle and shave his beard. There are two barbers — one on each region map — and allows you to customize your hair and beard.

It costs 25 Groschen for a haircut.

for a haircut. After cutting your hair, you’ll gain the Freshly trimmed buff. This increases Charisma by +1 .

buff. This increases . There are 16 haircut styles and 14 beard styles.

While sitting at the barber, you can choose your Hair / Beard style. Switch tabs — Henry can also move his head to get a better look at the styles. You can’t change your hair color, only the different styles. You can change both for the base price of 25 Groschen. Once you’ve decided, hold the button to accept and pay.

Barber Locations

There are two barbers in the game — one on the first map, and one on the second map. Here’s where you can find a barber no matter where you are in the main story.

Trosky Region : Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn -Found at the Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn, northwest of the town of Zhelejov and west of Troskowitz.

: Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn -Found at the Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn, northwest of the town of Zhelejov and west of Troskowitz. From the fast-travel marker, go east and look for a white tent past the bathhouse. Talk to Barber Fiala to use his services. He’ll be sitting at the tent during the day.

Kuttenberg Region : Adam’s Bathhouse -Found in the building marked as City Bathhouse in the southwest corner of the city of Kuttenberg.

: Adam’s Bathhouse -Found in the building marked as City Bathhouse in the southwest corner of the city of Kuttenberg. This is the bathhouse next to the Kuttenberg Sword Fighting Brotherhood and the Tournament grounds. The Barber is in a tent in the backyard of the building — talk to Barber Stibor to use his services.

And that’s everything you need to know about the new feature included in 1.2 Patch. Henry can look fancier than ever with this free customization feature that’ll also give you a little more charisma.