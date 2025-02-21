Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Hotfix 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 released in a much better state than the original, which is saying something — the sequel is much more stable, with fewer obvious bugs and game-ending errors. Crashes are also relatively rare, but all of these problems still persist. That’s what Hotfix 1.1.2 is all about. The patch appeared on 2/20/25 and we’ve been wondering what this patch actually does. Now we know.

What Does The Patch Do?

The patch that hit PC and consoles on 2/20/25 isn’t a major one — some features begged by the community haven’t been implemented yet, and this patch doesn’t make any changes to mechanics or features of the game. This patch is all about stability. The patch mostly focuses on fixing quests and stopping crashes.

Some of the important quest fixes are for Fortuna — one of the early quests — where the Herbswoman Bozhena and Pavlena could report you for crimes. Specifically, they could report you for sleeping in the wrong bed or for stealing. That’s a little silly when you’re still in the prologue, so this is a welcome change. Much later in the game, The King’s Gambit quest has an issue that will stop progress completely. It looks like that’s been fixed.

Another big fix is some quests required a full game restart before quest rewards would be given. We noticed this too — not only would rewards not be given, but sometimes we’d have to restart to activate the next phase of a quest. Hopefully this fix totally removes this weird error.

If you want to see everything that’s been changed, here’s a full list of patch notes.

Full Patch Notes

Check the official website here or scroll down for the full patch notes.

Fortuna

Bozhena and Pavlena will no longer report the player for crimes during the quest.

The King’s Gambit

The quest interactor for wine will no longer disappear, allowing players to continue pouring wine for the guests.

Combat

Fixed the crossbow aiming zoom on ultrawide resolutions.

Platform-specific fixes

Epic Games Store: Fixed the issue with achievements not being completed after longer than one hour of play.

PROS

Improved the issue with rewards sometimes requiring game restart to be awarded.

Stability

Fixed a crash when looking at certain locked doors and chests.

Fixed a crash sometimes occurring loading the game after finishing the dice mini-game.

Fixed a crash related to opening the horse inventory.

Fixed a crash related to interacting with a cart.

Fixed a crash when spamming keys on the EULA screen.

Fixed a crash when having conflicting versions of the Bink library.

A few dozen additional stability fixes and improvements.

That’s all the patch notes for now. There are still controversial features like the save system in play — and we’re doubtful any major changes will be made to saving at this stage. Compared to the original Kingdom Come, saving your game is downright permissive in the sequel. But there are plenty of other small mechanics that could be tweaked in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned for more patch notes in the future.