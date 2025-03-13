Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Fix ‘High Toll’ With No Camp Bug

One of the first side-quests you’ll find in the giant city of Kuttenberg is ‘High Toll‘ — this seemingly simple Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 task becomes a lot more complicated when it’s totally bugged out, and if you’re curious how to make this mission work correctly, players online have figured out a few solutions you’ll want to try. The simplest solution is to just wait until the next big patch hopefully fixes the issue, but if you want to try to clear this quest off your journal tab earlier, here’s a few tricks to attempt first.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might be a masterpiece of hardcore medieval survival roleplaying, but it’s also pretty buggy — it isn’t nearly as bad as the first game on release, but there are still issues especially in the second major region of the story. The 1.2 hotfix improved stability but didn’t repair all the broken quests in Kuttenberg. Here’s how to (probably) fix one of them.

How To Start ‘High Toll’

The task ‘High Toll’ appears in the city of Kuttenberg and becomes available after completing the main story quest ‘Storm’ — you’ll find a quest marker in the city for Innkeeper Franz Geldstuck. After agreeing to talk to (or kill) the soldiers at the makeshift toll booth, the location of the camp will be marked on a road north of Kuttenberg.

Often, this is where the quest bugs out. Many players, including us, travel to the marked location to find the camp empty. There’s a small clearing where a camp should be located, but there are no tents and no NPCs to talk to. Normally, you’ll be able to talk to the Commander of the camp to collect the Writ — you can either talk it out, fight it out, or steal the writ at night. No matter what, the quest becomes impossible because none of the required NPCs spawn in the area.

No Camp Appears in ‘High Toll’

If the camp does not appear during the ‘High Toll’ task — or the camp does appear but there are no NPCs — there are a few ways you can seemingly fix the problem. The biggest issue seems to correct itself by progressing the main story.

If the camp or the soldier NPCs do not appear in the camp, progress the main story to ‘ Oratores ‘ where you’ll need to return to Ruthard’s Estate in Kuttenberg . This quest begins after completing ‘ The Lion’s Den ‘ and ‘ Dancing with the Devil ‘.

‘ where you’ll need to return to . This quest begins after completing ‘ ‘ and ‘ ‘. After the quest begins, a new quest marker will appear on your map showing the soldier commander’s location. That means the soldiers and the camp have properly spawned.

This is far in your main quest path, so it’s very likely you haven’t reached this point in the story before beginning the High Toll task. There are more ways to progress the quest that players have shared you may want to try.

If the camp has appeared but there are no NPCs — sleep in a bed at the camp. Eventually the NPCs may spawn and allow you to complete the quest.

Alternatively, an NPC called the Tax Collector may be dead somewhere on the outskirts of Kuttenberg. The NPC is located at the west gate of Kuttenberg and seemingly dies after spawning in. Loot the body to collect the Writ and complete the quest.

Other than through these methods, you’ll just have to wait for the big patch that promises to fix thousands of issues — here’s hoping it fixes this quest and many other bugged missions in the Kuttenberg region.