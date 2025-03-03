10 Best New Games Announced In February 2025

February flew by, and now we’re getting through March. But let’s look back and check out the best new games announced in February 2025. Did you catch all these announcements, or did we highlight a few titles to keep on your radar?

#10 Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids

Let’s start with an action-packed adventure that will definitely turn heads in its own way! Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids is a unique title that focuses on an inventor and his robotic cat, who just happen to be the only beings left to fight off an alien invasion! You know, that kind of thing. These aliens have taken precious crystals, and you must go to each of their spheres, fight them, and beat the mothership to save the planet! Think you can handle that?

The more you do, the more weapons you can create, abilities you can unlock, and more. There are many ways to play the game, so enjoy it when it comes out later.

#9 Among Us 3D

Is it sus when a game intentionally changes itself “just enough” to become an all-new thing, while still being very much like the old thing? Why are you looking at us like that? It’s a real question! Don’t you dare shove us out of that airlock!!!!

That’s what we thought… Anyway, Among Us 3D is a slightly modified version of the VR title that the series did a while back. So, if you’ve always wanted to take things into the 3D space without the clunky headgear, here you go.

You’ll still be able to play with friends, but you’ll have to use this “new dimension” to your advantage to survive…or kill everyone in sight.

Not sus at all…

#8 Blades of Fire

This next title is a collaboration between 505 Games and MercurySteam, two well-seasoned developers, and it says a lot that their game, Blades of Fire, definitely stands out from the crowd. In the title, you’ll be put in a fantasy world where a new queen has cast a devastating spell to make herself and her personal servants more powerful.

That spell? Turning steel into stone. You are one of the King’s Ward, and you go on a quest to dethrone this queen and restore the land. To do so, you’ll need to craft powerful weapons that can defeat enemies with “divine metal.” Only through careful crafting can you survive the fights to come.

#7 Lies of P: Overture

The original game by Neowiz was actually one of the standout games of its period. Many appreciated the roguelike elements and the twist on the Pinnochio legend. Now, in Lies of P: Overture, you’ll get an all-new story that takes place before the events of the main game while also shaping the franchise’s future.

In the title, you’ll encounter an item that takes you to Krat once more. However, this time, it’ll be during its “final days.” As in, before the city became the terror that you had to fight through. Through the guidance of a “Stalker,” you’ll learn the truth about what befell the city and have to fight off new dangers that will ripple throughout time.

#6 Saros

If you were a fan of Returnal, then you’ll know what to expect at some level for Saros. This is the next game by that dev team, and they’re taking what they learned from that first title and cranking things up to the next level.

In the game, you’ll play Arjun Devraj, who is in a mysterious colony while an eclipse is going on overhead. He has a mission to find someone, and he’s driven to get to that person. However, who are they? Why is he so driven to find them? These questions and more must be answered while you play.

Life and death are key elements of the game, and every “pass” will allow you to get stronger.

#5 Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Ninja games are a popular part of gaming culture. However, there are still new ways to expand the territory, and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance aims to do just that. The game is the newest entry in the beloved franchise, and it’s been overhauled to be stylized in the 2D sense in ways that you’ve never seen before.

Joe Musashi is back, and he has a new mission to complete. His village has been destroyed, and all the members of his clan were turned to stone. You’ll need to unleash ninja vengeance to get what you are owed, and you’ll be amazed at how good it looks when you strike down foes.

#4 Darwin’s Paradox!

It’s certainly an interesting tagline when a game promises a story “worthy of an animated move,” yet, that’s what Darwin’s Paradox! offers players.

You are Darwin, who happens to be an octopus. Said octopus is enjoying the ocean one day when something draws him to the surface against his will. When Darwin awakens, he’s in the human world and trapped in a massive complex!

He must get out and return to his ocean home, and you’ll need to use his natural octopus abilities, of which he has many, to solve puzzles and learn the truth about what’s going on!

Can Darwin not only save himself but save humanity as well?

#3 Days Gone Remastered

Some would argue that this particular remaster doesn’t deserve to be this high on the list. After all, when it first released, it was very much a lukewarm reception, and there are other games, including one by FromSoftware, that are “much more deserving” of the remaster treatment. Yet, Days Gone Remastered is here, and we have to talk about it.

The game is an upgraded version of the original title that puts you in a post-apocalyptic world as Deacon St. John. You’ll travel around helping communities and trying to find meaning in a world gone mad. All the while trying to avoid the undead horde that is constantly coming after you.

#2 Terminator 2D: No Fate

If you were a fan of the movie, then you’ll want to check out Terminator 2D: No Fate, which is an old-school 80s-style action side-scrolling title that will “retell” the plot of the original film while also giving you three different characters to play as: Sarah Conner, John Conner, and the T-800.

Oh, and we mean “Adult John Conner,” not the kid version.

The team wanted to truly embrace what made “arcade shooters special,” so each character has various abilities to use, and you’ll need to be crafty with them to get through levels and defeat bosses.

New elements of the story will be in the title, and you’ll get to face Judgment Day in September.

#1 Tides of Annihilation

London is no more. In Tides of Annihilation, it has been wiped out by a force from another world, and almost nothing remains. That is, except for Gwendolyn, who is the only person left in the once-shining city, and it’s up to her to piece together the truth and fight off threats from this other dimension.

While Gwendolyn has many threats to face, she won’t have to face them alone. She has the ability to summon “knights” to the battlefield, and each can do incredible attacks and skills. Blend them with her own abilities to defeat enemies with ease.

What is the truth behind London’s fall? Will you be able to return what was lost? You’ll have to play to find out!