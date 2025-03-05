Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Respec

To respec in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll need to get a potion called Lethean Water. This valuable potion makes you forget everything and resets all your perk points. You’ll keep all the levels you’ve earned, but you can re-allocate your perk points as you please, and you can use Lethean Potion as many times as you want. There’s no downside to using the respec potion, so if you’re eager to reset your skills, here’s where to find the potion.

How To Find The Lethean Water Recipe

Lethean Water is a rare potion that causes Henry to black out and resets all of his perk points. You’ll be free to reallocate the points you’ve earned so far however you want, essentially allowing you to respec. You’ll keep all your levels, but you’ll be able to reallocate your perk points.

So far, we’ve found three ways to unlock the Lethean Water recipe. They’re all only available in Kuttenberg.

Recipe Location #1: The simplest way is to purchase the Lethean Water recipe from the Apothecary in Kuttenberg. You can find the recipe sketch and a Lethean Water potion at the Apothecary to the west of the Fountain on Vintners’ Street, right in the middle of the city. The vendor sells the recipe for 170 Groschen.

Recipe Location #2: The recipe can be earned by completing the Thunderstone side-quest and returning the Thunderstone itself to Kona. You can begin this quest by talking to Kona in the herb garden in the village of Grund, northeast of Kuttenberg. This is a long quest, and there are multiple ways to complete it. To earn the recipe, you’ll need to give the Thunderstone to Kona, the original quest-giver.

Recipe Location #3: A recipe is found in the Vineyard north of Kuttenberg. Enter the main building in the center of the Vineyard and go to the second floor through the outside entrance. In the larger second floor room, open the [Medium] difficulty locked chest to find a Lethean Water recipe.

How To Craft Lethean Water

Whether you have the recipe or not, you’ll be able to start crafting Lethean Water at any Alchemy Bench. You’ll need these ingredients and to follow these steps. You can craft Lethean Water by following the steps — the actual recipe is not necessary, unless you want an in-game reference.

Lethean Water Ingredients :

: Base: Spiritus

x2 Wormwood

x1 Belladonna

x1 Henbane

To create Lethean Water, follow these steps.

Lethean Water Crafting Recipe :

: Pour a Spiritus base.

Grind x2 Wormwood and add to the cauldron.

Add a fistful of x1 Belladonna and boil for 3 sand timer turns.

Add a fistful of x1 Henbane.

Distill.

All the ingredients can be purchased from the Apothecary vendor in the center of Kuttenberg. There’s an Alchemy Bench in the back room and a Master Alchemy trainer you can learn from if you have enough coin. The ingredients are tough to find, so I highly recommend just buying them. You’ll really only ever need a few Lethean Water potions — so crafting a batch of three or five should last you for the rest of the game.