Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Save Hans | For Whom The Bell Tolls Guide

The first major main story quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is Wedding Crashers — but the real challenge comes after that. Wedding Crashers ends with Henry and Hans in prison once again, and Hans is in deep trouble. You’ll have to solve the quest before all twelve bell rings. This quest is one of the most elaborate, and if you don’t know what to do, you can easily fail when time runs out. For a simple way to victory, here’s exactly what you need to do.

For Whom The Bell Tolls | Quest Guide

After the Wedding Crashers main quest, Henry and Hans will be trapped in the dungeons of Castle Trosky. While Henry is given a light sentence, Hans is sentenced to death — and if you want to save him, you’ll need to act fast. You’re stuck in a castle full of guards, and reaching the one person that can save Hans is extremely difficult.

You’ll need to use all your skills to rescue Hans and reach the guard captain in the chapel. Getting to the chapel is going to require using all your skills, so we highly recommend starting both the Blacksmith and the Miller quests. The Blacksmith will teach you blacksmithing techniques, which you’ll need to utilize for this quest. The Miller will teach you lockpicking and stealth, which you’ll also need. You only need low level skills to complete this quest — as long as you can stealth a little bit and unlock Very Easy chests, you’ll be able to reach the top of the tower before the time limit expires.

Skills Required :

: Blacksmithing

Alchemy

Robbery

Lockpicking

You’ll need to use a little bit of all of these skills. We’ll assume you have a low level of skill with all of these activities. This is one of the most complex and the easiest way to reach the top, giving you the safest path to the top. Here’s what you need to know, step-by-step.

How To Reach Inner Courtyard & Kitchen

To save Hans and stop the execution, you need to reach the Chapel at the top of the castle tower. You need to talk to Thomas. At the start of the quest, you won’t be able to access every part of the castle. By helping different NPCs around the castle, you’ll slowly gain access to new areas.

At the start of the quest, you’ll be ordered to move sacks to a room inside the castle. Move all three, then talk to Blacksmith Osina. He’ll be waiting on the path you just walked with the bags of charcoal. He’ll give you a job to craft a Farmer’s Horseshoe. He’ll allow you to enter the inner courtyard of the castle where the blacksmithing area is found.

Collect all the items from the chest near the Blacksmithing Station. You’ll need all the materials, and you can read the sketch if you need a horseshoe recipe. This is a very simple blacksmithing job and can be done even if you’ve never blacksmithed before. Read the sketch and complete the job. You can take the horseshoe back to Blacksmith Osina if you want, or progress further in the inner courtyard.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Inside the Blacksmithing area, collect a Lockpick and rob the nearby chest for x1 Charcoal. You’ll need both items.

In the Inner Courtyard, talk to Cook Fanka to learn she needs help in the kitchen. She needs help unlocking a chest in the kitchen basement. Agree to help. If you need a lockpick, one can be found in the blacksmith area in a chest, while more can be purchased from Hired Hand Kabat at the Stables.

Follow Cook Fanka and unlock the chest for her. This is a Very Easy chest, so even if you’ve never lockpicked or leveled up thievery, you can still open it. Save and Exit before attempting the lock so you don’t need to get more than one lockpick. Crack it open and you’ll have full access to the kitchen area.

While in the kitchens, you can also talk to Hans Capon in the dungeon. This is optional but fun.

How To Reach The Chapel & Save Hans

Now that we have access to the Kitchen, you can talk to the Chamberlain. You’ll need Survival, Persuasion, and Scholarship checks. If you pass these tests, you’ll be given free rein to explore the Surgeon’s Chambers at the opposite tower.

NOTE: Even if you don’t pass these checks, you can still help the Chamberlain and get the Digestive Potion. To reach (and save) the Guard Captain Thomas, you WILL need to craft two potions. We’ll cover this later.

Go to the opposite tower. If you’ve talked to the Chamberlain, you’ll be able to pass the guard in the kitchen. If not, bring him food or talk to Cook Fanka to distract him. Then you’ll be free to go up the stairs and reach the Surgeon’s Chambers.

Go upstairs, past the Scribe’s Room, to a small hallway with two doors. Go through the right door to encounter Katherine in the Alchemy Bench room. Talk to her, then you’ll be able to cook the potions we need.

How To Cook The Potions

To complete this quest, you’ll need to cook two potions. The Digestive Potion and the Fever Tonic are required. We’ll have all the ingredients in the Alchemy Bench room. Use the lockpick to pick the lock of the small herb chest to the right as you enter the room — it will contain all the ingredients you’ll need.

How To Get Recipes: On the shelf to the left as you enter, look for a book on the corner. Collect the book and read it in the Books inventory menu. Read this to unlock the Digestive Potion and Fever Tonic recipes for the Alchemy Bench.

All the ingredients are located in the herb chest in the alchemy room, or in the kitchen basement with the chest we just opened. Charcoal can be found at the Blacksmith area. Rob the container and take x1 Charcoal.

Save and Exit, then use the Alchemy Bench. Use [Prepare] to set the ingredients automatically, then follow the alchemy instructions exactly. As long as you get close, you’ll create the potion.

How To Reach The Chapel

Make both the Digestive Potion and Fever Tonic. Return to the Chamberlain in the Kitchen on the opposite tower and deliver the Digestive Potion — he’ll be so impressed; he’ll give you permission to visit the chapel. You’ll need to ask about it, then you’ll be able to go upstairs.

Go upstairs in the kitchen, then continue up the stairs in the storage room. Continue up to a wooden room — go up the stairs in the corner, and into a tower with many, many stairs. Cross the passage and you’ll reach the chapel. Thomas is resting in bed here.

Talk to Thomas and his sister to learn that Thomas has a bad fever. Deliver the Fever Tonic you made earlier (or go back to the Alchemy Bench and create it) to deliver the potion. Delivering the potion will trigger the final cutscene and complete the main quest. Now that Thomas is recovered, you’ll be able to stop the execution and rescue Hans.