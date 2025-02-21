Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Battle of the Frogs and Mice Quest Guide

You can bring peace to two quarrelling villages and unlock the Truce achievement / trophy in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by investigating the dispute deeper.

This is one quest that’s tricky to complete if you don’t know exactly what to do — choosing a side and beating everyone up is easy, trying to end the feud is a whole lot harder. If you’re eager to do the right thing and earn a trophy while doing it, here’s how to complete the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side-quest in the nicest way possible.

How To Begin Battle of the Frogs and Mice

To unlock this side-quest, you’ll need to complete two other side-quests first.

Talk to Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov and complete the side-quest Mice .

in and complete the side-quest . Talk to Old Olbram in Zhelejov and complete the side-quest Frogs.

As long as you finish the quests and make someone happy, you can continue to Battle of the Frogs and Mice. Talk to either of these quest-givers to start this quest. Basically, they’ll ask you to join in a fight in the field between both villages. To end the feud, you’ll need to take extra steps that make this quest a lot more complicated.

How to End the Feud

To end the feud, talk to Innkeeper Prochek and ask about Bailiff Thrush — asking about him will create an optional objective. Go talk to the Bailiff in Troskowitz. If you pass a Speech Check you’ll learn about the former bailiff’s notes on the Troskowitz Chronicle in the Rathaus first floor room next to Scribe Gaibl.

To legally read the Troskowitz Chronicle, you’ll need to pass a Scholarship Check. If you pass, you’ll be able to freely enter the Rathaus Scribe room. Otherwise, you’ll need to break in and read it illegally.

Read the book and flip through pages until you reach a page with latin. Talk to Scribe Gaibl — he’s usually in the same room as the book, sitting on a table to the left — and ask him about latin. The scribe will only translate if you select the correct latin phrase.

Latin Phrase: Fecit, ordinem in regione ope clavi ferrei

Select the dialogue option and the Scribe will tell you about a nail showing the boundaries of each village territory. To find the nail, go to the pasture where the villagers want to fight and search for a large tree in the center, south of the road. Look in the location on the map shown here to make finding the nail easier.

Once you have tree, examine the nail but don’t take it. Leave it there and return to Bailif Thrush in Troskowitz.

Tell him about the nail and you can travel to the pasture to end the feud. You may need to complete another Speech Check to get the crowd’s attention, but Bailiff Thrush will inform the group of the nail and the two groups will leave peacefully. As long as a big fight doesn’t break out, you’ll earn the Truce achievement / trophy.