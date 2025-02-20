Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Silver Axe Location | The Axe From The Lake Guide

There’s a semi-hidden task in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that’ll net you a valuable and powerful axe. If you need to hit enemies hard and bust through their armored defense, an axe is a good choice — and the Adorned Axe is one of the better hidden options in the starting region of Trosky. If you want to find the lost silver axe and make it into something better, here’s what you need to know. Even starting this quest can be tricky, so we’ll explain every step.

How To Begin

Talk to the Blacksmith in the village of Tachov to learn about Zdenyek the Mouth. He’s a storyteller that you’ll find near and around the tavern / inn in the center of the village.

Talk to Zdenyek and give him alcohol. Any will work — you can purchase one from the innkeeper.

and give him alcohol. Any will work — you can purchase one from the innkeeper. Select “Something informative” when he offers to tell stories. He will tell the story of a lost axe.

And the task will begin. For this task, you’ll also need to get a spade. Learn where to buy a spade here.

Where To Find The Axe

After talking to Zdenyek the Farm Hand in Tachov, the small village to the northwest of Troskowitz, you’ll get a huge area marked on your map. The entire northern section of Rocktower Pond is your search area, and finding the lost treasure can take a lot of patience. Here’s exactly where you need to go.

Find the grave in the center-north of the search area. Use the map location above to skip directly to the grave.

in the center-north of the search area. Use the map location above to skip directly to the grave. To find it yourself, find the path leading north into the rocks, northeast of the quest marker on your map. You’ll find the tree right on the path. Follow the path to the large rock. Then, go north of there to find the grave.

Use a spade to dig up the grave. Inside you’ll find a skeleton and a white bag.

Grave Loot:

Broken Round Shield

Gemstone Silver Ring

Broken Axe

To repair the Broken Axe, you’ll need to use a Blacksmith Station. Most likely, you’ll want to use the one in Tachov — the Blacksmith here is one of the first you’ll encounter. Purchase Fastening Material from Blacksmith Radovan to finish the Adorned Axe — you only need the Fastening Material and the Broken Axe quest item to rebuild the mythic axe from scratch.

The Blacksmith recipe will unlock automatically when you return to the Blacksmithing Station. Constructing it will acquire the Adorned Axe — a powerful and valuable variant of the standard axe. If you don’t use axes, you can sell this one 370 coin standard. Not a bad price for a pile of junk in the woods.

With the axe remade, talk to Zdenyek and show him the completed axe. Turns out the story wasn’t as true as he thought — but you’ll still get a free axe out of the task.