Monster Hunter Wilds: How To Earn More Zenny & Guild Points

Monster Hunter Wilds is all about the grind. You’ll be hunting monsters over and over again to collect the materials you’ll need for upgrading weapons, crafting new armor sets or just for the fun of it. Earning more and more stuff is an essential part of the Monster Hunter Wilds experience, but you can always earn more. You can spend your time (more) wisely by following our tips to help you collect Zenny and earn more Guild Points. Both are a valuable resource you’ll always want more of, and here’s what we did to get more.

Earning More Zenny & Guild Points

Zenny is the main currency of Monster Hunter Wilds, and Guild Points are an additional currency for buying from the Item Exchange or setting up camps. The Item Exchange will randomly have different items — including weapons or monster materials — and can be used to rest to change seasons. Most Guild Point functions are only available after completing the main campaign.

To earn more Zenny and Guild Points, you’ll want to try some of these simple methods.

Most Zenny is made by fighting monsters, collecting materials and selling them for Zenny. You can (and should!) do this as you progress, as you’re bound to collect monster parts you won’t need for crafting.

You can earn more monster materials faster by catching monsters . You can capture monsters very early in the game — but you'll only get tutorials after finishing the campaign. Learn how to capture monsters here.

. You can capture monsters very early in the game — but you’ll only get tutorials after finishing the campaign. Learn how to capture monsters here. Don’t miss items you can sell . In your Item Box, you can sort and sell items without going to the trader — sort items then skip to the end of the list to find items that are for selling only . These items have a description that says they’ll sell for a “high price” — sell these. You can’t craft with these items, so you might as well sell them.

Even items you can craft with are worth selling. If you have an abundance of monster parts for armor sets you don't use or weapons you don't need, simply sell the extras. You may want to keep some parts for future crafting, so don't sell them all.

To earn more, you’ll want to join Event Quests whenever possible. These limited-time events happen at certain times of the day — joining them between other quests will reward you with special loot you can’t find anywhere else. You can get valuable treasure items to sell or even weapons and armor sets you don’t have yet. They’re worth doing whenever possible.

Sign up for a Capcom ID and you can claim daily rewards. They aren’t huge, but the extra pile of loot adds up quick if you’re planning on playing daily. Here’s where you can sign-up online.

You may also want to check the Environment Forecast — there can be upsurges in collectibles and resources, including mining or finding treasures. Remember that when mining resource nodes, you can hold the button down to continue collecting. After collecting a node, you can also check the map for a timer that shows when that resource will respawn.

Finally, you can equip skills to get bonuses while collecting resources. Equip skills like Master Gatherer, Geologist and Speed Gathering to collect more resources faster. Hop on your mount and sprint around the environment, hoovering up everything with your slinger and selling the excess stuff when you don’t want it. Lots of this stuff can also be traded to earn Guild Points — which you won’t need many of early in the game.

For most of the game, you really won’t need a lot of Zenny. If you follow these basic suggestions, you’ll have enough to get by and do everything you need to do — the real roadblock for weapons and armor is the materials you need for crafting. It isn’t until the post-game that you’ll really want a stockpile of Guild Points ready for the random sets of stuff sold at the item exchange. Until then, try all these tricks to stay funded.