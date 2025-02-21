Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – Where To Find Comfrey, St. John’s Wort & More

One tricky-to-find ingredient in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is Comfrey — an herb that supposedly grows near streams or rivers but can be very tricky to find if you don’t want to simply buy the stuff. It’s used in powerful alchemy recipes like Buck’s Blood or Painkiller Brew which make frustrating combat encounters entirely possible. If you’re looking for Comfrey and want an infinite supply, here’s where to look.

Poisons are even trickier. If you’re looking for St. John’s Wort or Herb Paris in the Trosky region, you’ll want to visit a very specific (and hard-to-find) herbalist. Learn where to find these ingredients and more in the section below.

Where To Find Comfrey & More

Comfrey is an ingredient that’s in high demand but is relatively rare. You can find an easy supply of Comfrey in the starting town of Troskowitz if you know where to look.

Go to the Apothecary’s Herb Garden in Troskowitz to find a supply of Comfrey growing. Look for the green plants with purple buds in the section of the garden with three sticks tied together.

You’re free to collect as much of the herbs as you want from the garden during the day. Don’t forget to use the nearby Alchemy Bench — inside the small shed. There’s a Drying Rack you can use to the left. Using it will give you Dried Comfrey which will last much, much longer. You will need Fresh Comfrey if you want to make the best quality potions, though.

Where To Find St. John’s Wort, Herb Paris & More

The second garden location is even better — this location is north of Trosky Castle. Herbalist Barnaby is a character you’ll encounter on the quest The Best For Last — this quest only unlocks if you complete Melee at the Mill and Wine, Women and Blood. These are the fist-fighting tournament quests found in Semine Mill and Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn. Defeat three opponents at each location to be sent north to Herbalist Barnaby.

Herbalist Barnaby is located directly north of Trosky Castle, in a difficult-to-spot forest. Check the map above for details to his location.

The garden at the Herbalist’s home is also one of the most important — you can find St. John’s Wort and Herb Paris in the garden here. These poisons are especially hard to find, so getting them for free here is very, very useful. You’ll also find Wormwood in this small garden. That’s a lot of rare materials you’ll absolutely need for powerful potions.

At Herbalist Barnaby, don’t forget to check the room with the Alchemy Bench. There’s a supply of dried herbs ad strong potions you can freely collect here that respawn after a week. There’s a Strong Saviour Schnapps and Nighthawk to collect. These are some of best potions you’ll always need, so visit often to refill your inventory.