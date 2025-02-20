Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get Wedding Clothes

To progress the main story quest ‘Wedding Crashers‘ in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 you’ll need to acquire a set of wedding clothes. You’ll be able to attend the wedding either by helping the Miller or the Blacksmith, but either way you’ll need a classy set of clothes before you’ll be allowed entry into the big event. There’s actually a specific set of requirements you’ll need to surpass before you’re allowed in — and one character can tell you if you’re good enough.

Here’s where to get wedding clothes. You can either buy them to get everything you need.

How To Get Into The Wedding

The Wedding in Semine is the first major story event in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and you won’t be allowed access until you have a proper set of fancy clothes. The requirements are higher than your starting equipment, but lower than you might think. You won’t need the best clothes; you’ll just need clothes that are good enough.

Part of the Wedding Crashers main quest, you’ll need to help the Blacksmith or the Miller. Once you finish two story missions for each of them, you’ll get a chance to go to the Wedding in Semine. Before you’re allowed access on both routes, you’ll need a set of clothes with these requirements.

Wedding Crashers Requirements :

: Clothes with a Charisma stat of 16 or higher .

stat of . No armor.

You can’t wear armor — only normal clothes — and you’ll need a stat of 16 CHA or higher. You can see your charisma in the stat screen on the inventory menu.

Talk to the Tailor Bartoshek in Troskowitz — he’s located in the building on the east side of town. Enter the gate and go through the door on the right to find him.

in — he’s located in the building on the east side of town. Enter the gate and go through the door on the right to find him. Talk to him once you (almost) have access to the Wedding. You can ask him if you have appropriate attire or not.

Bartoshek is the only tailor in the Trosky region, so you’re going to need his help.

How To Get High Charisma

Boosting your charisma stat is essential for accessing the wedding. Your clothes can be pretty poor as long as you aren’t wearing armor, and your charisma stat is 16 or higher. The easiest way to get high enough charisma is to purchase better clothes. Here’s what you need to do.

Purchase high charisma clothing from Tailor Bartoshek in Troskowitz . As long as you buy one clothing item that puts you over 16+ Charisma you’ll be able to enter the wedding.

from in . As long as you buy one clothing item that puts you over you’ll be able to enter the wedding. Boost charisma with perfume . Purchase Mintha Perfume from Apothecary Emmerich in Troskowitz or from the bathhouse in Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn . It will boost your charisma for several days when used.

. Purchase from in Troskowitz or from the bathhouse in . It will boost your charisma for several days when used. Unlock the Flower Power survival skill early in the game. This skill gives +2 Charisma when carrying 30+ herbs in your inventory. As long as they aren’t spoiled. Dried herbs also count.

survival skill early in the game. This skill gives when carrying in your inventory. As long as they aren’t spoiled. Dried herbs also count. You’ll also want to wear expensive jewelry . You can find a ring and a necklace at the end of the Mutt side-quest — after finding Mutt, check the bone pile in the wolf cave to acquire some lost jewelry. Learn where to find the location here.

. You can find a at the end of the — after finding Mutt, check the bone pile in the wolf cave to acquire some lost jewelry. Learn where to find the location here. Use the bathhouse at Zhelejov to wash yourself and your clothes. You can also use soap. Your clothes must be (relatively) clean, but cleaner clothes give you a bonus to charisma.

And if you really, really need a boost, you can break into the sleeping quarters to the right of the Trader’s building. Enter the narrow courtyard and lockpick the first door on the right at night. Pickpocket the sleeping Jurg Thomel to acquire an expensive set of clothes that will boost Charisma dramatically. As long as you have regular clothes to wear that isn’t armor, you’ll be able to get into the wedding with all these — even if the tailor is dead.