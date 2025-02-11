Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Get Stealth Clothes

W

Eventually you’re going to need to sneak around or steal something in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Because of the way crime works, you can do something completely normal (or accidental) and still get charged with a huge fine. Sometimes you won’t be able to loot enemies you’ve defeated fair-and-square, and sometimes you won’t have access to areas you really need to explore. If you’re looking for help making a stealthier approach early in the game, here’s where to find a set of valuable stealth clothing.

Materia Prima Quest | Stealth Clothes Location

After joining the Miller Kreyzl in Semine, you’ll begin the side-quest Materia Prima. For this quest, you’ll be sent to Troskowitz to steal a document back from the Rathaus. The government building is well-guarded, so if you want to get inside, you’ll need a set of stealth clothes.

Talk to Kreyzl and he’ll give you a lead. Stealth clothing can be found in Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn to the north of Semine. There’s a bathhouse there with the clothing, but you’ll need to steal them back. Before attempting this, I highly recommend practicing Lockpicking and Pickpocketing at the Miller’s compound. You’ll need as much skill as you can get in Thievery before going to take these clothing items. Practicing will also get you a stack of Lockpicks you can use for this task.

NOTE: You’ll get x12 Lockpicks just for participating in the practice chest training.

Beginner Stealth Clothing Location

Go to Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn — this large inn is connected to Zhelejov to the northwest. There’s a shady bathhouse here where you can clean clothes.

The bathhouse is free to explore without stealth. Go inside and take the stairs up to the loft area. At the top of the stairs, look for an [Easy] difficulty locked chest. It’s right next to the stairs. Ignore the [Medium] and [Very Hard] difficulty chests for now.

Lockpick the chest to collect a full set of inconspicuous clothing. This isn’t the best stealth set, but it is very good for staying out-of-sight at night and not making noise.

The set includes the following: Simple Hood, Vagrant’s Hat, Worn Gambeson, Hand wrap, Simple Hose, Simple Shoes and Weak Nighthawk.

The Weak Nighthawk Potion makes you see in the dark for a brief period of time. Very useful for sneaking in the dark without using a torch to light your way. Remember to sneak at night and avoid being spotted at all — if you crouch and don’t use a torch, guards will come for you.

The items in this set are made specifically to raise Charisma, lower Conspicuousness and lower Noise. Noise prevents guards from hearing you while sneaking, while Conspicuousness is what alarms guards or citizens when they spot you. If you dress like a burglar, people might think you look like a burglar.