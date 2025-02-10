W

You won’t find an easy way to fully clean your clothes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Washing clothes in a trough won’t get you as clean as possible — you’ll need professional services to get truly clean. There’s only one bathhouse in the starting zone, and you can easily miss it if you don’t explore every town thoroughly. Here’s how to get a lot cleaner in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How To Wash Clothes

Clothes (and Henry) can only be washed up to a certain point. When digging up graves, you’ll get extremely dirty — and when fighting, you’ll inevitably cover yourself in blood. This all dramatically lowers your charisma and makes villagers afraid of you. They’ll comment on your stink or on your bloody appearance.

How To Wash Clothes:

Use Troughs . Troughs are located at almost every household building. Look for a circular wooden trough filled with water. Interact and you’ll wash off blood and mud instantly. This is free and can be done basically anywhere on the map.

. Troughs are located at almost every household building. Look for a circular wooden trough filled with water. Interact and you’ll wash off blood and mud instantly. This is free and can be done basically anywhere on the map. Or you can use a bathhouse. Bathhouses will fully wash your clothes and your character, and they’re the best option for getting clean. They’ll also give you various bonuses and fully heal you if you’re low on health, sick or have status ailments.

Clothes are only important to wash under certain conditions — if you’re a talkative character, you’ll want clean clothes to increase charm, nobility and other speech-centric skills. You won’t make anyone think you’re a noble if you don’t wear clean clothes.

Having dirty clothes can have the opposite effect — you’ll be able to intimidate enemies or convince people you’re a criminal easier if you have dirty, shabby or bloody clothes. It’s all depending on the appearance you need. Dress how you want to be perceived.

Where To Find A Bathhouse

The first bathhouse is located in the Trosky region, northwest of the village of Zhelejov. At the Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn, look for the white building on the left. Talk to the Bathhouse Owner Dorothy to talk about services — she can wash your clothes, get a bath, heal wounds, or you can ask for a little love.

Bath and Clothes Washed (13 Coins) – 1 hour of services.

Bath, Clothes Washed & Healing (15 Coins) – 2 hours of services.

Full Service (30 Coins) – 3 hours of services.

This special service gives you the Time Well Spent buff. This buff increases Strength, Agility and Vitality by +1 while active. This is the only bathhouse in the Trosky region, despite there being a few bathmaidens in the Nomads’ Camp. You can’t use them, but you can use the bathmaidens in Zhelejov. Using the “Full Service” option implies sex with a little Stream-friendly heavy breathing — you won’t actually see anything, you’ll just hear some moans and appear after the whole situation is already over with. It’s a silly little feature that returns from the first game but isn’t going to get anyone hot and bothered.