Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Sell Stolen Items

Crime isn’t easy in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Guards don’t need witnesses to check you for stolen goods, and they can spot a robber a mile away. Luckily, there are some realistic mechanics in play that you won’t find in other games like Skyrim. If you sell to the right people, or take your stolen goods far away, you can sell to literally anyone. And stolen goods aren’t considered stolen forever. Eventually they’ll lose the stolen tag and become perfectly legal. Make crime work for you with these methods for selling stolen items.

How To Sell Stolen Items

Stolen Items will get you into trouble fast — if you’re caught by a guard carrying items with a red tag on the item picture, then you’ll have to pay for the stolen gear or try your luck with the bailiff. Either way, you’ll be in trouble and lost reputation. But you don’t have to get caught red-handed. There are multiple ways to avoid being caught, and multiple ways to sell your stolen goods.

Stolen Items can be anything, including enemies you’ve killed fair-and-square. You can’t just loot anything and everyone in this society, sometimes even an opponent can’t be looted for everything they’ve got. If you want to sell items you’ve found, even as someone that isn’t constantly stealing everything, here’s what you need to know.

Selling To A Fence

In the Trosky Castle region of the map, there’s a fence that will take stolen items off your hands for ridiculously low prices. This is a Fence — someone that deals in stolen goods — but you’ll get the worst possible offer for these items.

The seller is located in the Nomads’ Camp on the west side of the map. This is the same camp where Master Tomcat is located. Find Fence Whitebeard on the northern edge of the map. When he’s sitting at his caravan cart, he’ll buy and sell items. He’ll also buy any stolen items, no matter how hot.

The deals are bad, but you can improve them. You don’t have to sell stolen goods to a fence. You can sell stolen items to literally anyone if you know a few tricks.

Selling To Vendors Far Away

If you steal an item, you can also sell it to someone far away from the stolen location on the map. For example, if you steal an item in Appolonia, you can sell to a vendor in Tachov with no repercussions. You’ll even get a Reputation bonus for selling these items.

You’ll know you can sell an item if it appears in the list of items up for sale when talking to a trader. You can’t even attempt to sell a stolen item to a vendor normally.

To avoid being caught, move items to your horse inventory while traveling. Open your inventory and go to to the Horse tab. Press [Square / X] to transfer items directly to your horse inventory. Then Fast-Travel on-foot to completely bypass guards. Go straight to another village on the other wise of town. The cash reward is worth it.

You can also wait for the stolen tag to disappear. This will naturally take some in-game time. Once an item has been stolen, it will eventually lose the stolen tag — but this takes a few days. To make this process easier, go to any bed you own and store the stolen goods in the shared chest.

Leave stolen goods in the Shared Chest and return later. Eventually, the stolen tag will disappear. You don’t need to carry stolen goods around with you for the stolen tag to deteriorate. Once the tag is gone, you can sell the stolen items to anyone or just use them yourself without worrying about a bad run-in with guards.

To speed up the process, reach Level 16 in Thievery and unlock the Trafficker perk. This perk causes the stolen tag to disappear from stolen items faster. Easy!

This way you can steal items and keep them permanently. If you have a stolen item that you actually want to wear, store it away until it becomes legal. After time has passed, guards will stop looking for stolen goods and you can proudly wear a full set of stolen armor without getting in trouble. After stealing, put your stolen goods on your horse or on a chest to avoid guards and their huge fees.