Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Cheat On PC | Console Commands Guide

Cheat to unlock any item in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Here’s how to activate the developer console.

There are console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, giving PC players the power to kill enemies in a single hit or cheat themselves a king’s ransom of money instantly. Using cheats is really simple, even if the Developer Console isn’t enabled by default. Below we’ll explain how to enable console commands and list some of the most useful cheat codes we’ve found so far. You can even disable limited saves with cheats. If that sounds like something you want to try, check out the full guide below.

Before continuing, please be aware that console commands can cause unexpected errors in your game — use console commands with caution. The codes listed below are safe-to-use and don’t seem to have any negative effects, but other codes may cause the game to crash, change in-game graphics, or make the game impossible to play. We’ve tested the codes below, but any other codes listed in links — we can’t vouch for.

How To Enable Console Commands

Before you can use the Developer Console and input cheats on PC, you’ll need to enable the console. Follow these steps to enable the console whenever you launch the game through Steam.

Right-Click Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and go to Properties from the menu.

from the menu. Go to Launch Options and insert a command in the text input field.

and insert a command in the text input field. Type [-devmode] — bold only.

After the new command line is inserted, you can launch the game.

How To Open Developer Console: Press [~] tilde to open the Developer Console — this is a small text input window. Type in the codes (console commands) listed below to activate the cheat.

And that’s it! Using console commands is simple and straightforward on PC.

Useful Cheats

Here’s a quick list of useful cheats that are useful for everyone. All codes are case sensitive and must be recreated exactly as they’re shown below. Replace ### with the number you want.

Any code that ends with a 1 is toggled on. Input the same code with a 0 to toggle off.

Find a complete list of Item IDs on Nexus Mods here. This is a zip folder containing files that list every item ID in the game.

Kill All Enemies In 1 Hit : wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1

: wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 Save Without Saviour Schnapps : wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1

: wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 Remove Crime Bounty : cheat_set_wanted_level = 0

: cheat_set_wanted_level = 0 Own Stolen Horse (Works on Horse While Riding) : wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse

: wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse Disable HUD: wh_ui_showHUD = 0

To give yourself items, use the code wh_cheat_addItem [ItemID] [###]

Give Strong Saviour Schnapps (Save Item) : wh_cheat_additem 3d4a8904-98f1-464a-9b3e-d3926b835804 ###

: wh_cheat_additem 3d4a8904-98f1-464a-9b3e-d3926b835804 ### Give Money : Wh_cheat_money ###

: Wh_cheat_money ### Give Door & Chest Keys : wh_cheat_additem 494ed6dc-51b9-444f-8055-3116e08a5329 ###

: wh_cheat_additem 494ed6dc-51b9-444f-8055-3116e08a5329 ### Give Bandages : wh_cheat_additem 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55 ###

: wh_cheat_additem 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55 ### Give Smoked Sausage : wh_cheat_additem 29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0

: wh_cheat_additem 29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0 Give Lockpicks : wh_cheat_additem 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0 ###

: wh_cheat_additem 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0 ### Give Potion of Invincibility : wh_cheat_additem 27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07 ###

: wh_cheat_additem 27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07 ### Give Healing Potion: wh_cheat_additem B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1 ###

That’s just a fraction of the useful cheats you can use to do anything in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. We’re still exploring this feature, so check back soon for more useful cheats we’ve found.