Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Brew Saviour Schnapps

W

Saviour Schnapps is one of the most important, and most controversial, items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. These rare drinks are required to save your game, and crafting them isn’t easy, you’ll need to collect ingredients that aren’t so easy to find for beginners. If you want to know everything about Saviour Schnapps — how to get the recipe, how to get the ingredients, and how to actually brew the stuff — follow the steps below for step-by-step guidance.

S

Brewing Saviour Schnapps | Getting Started

Saviour Schnapps is a special brew that allows you to save your game at any time. And while Saviour Schnapps isn’t required to save, it is needed if you want to make permanent saves you can go back to after a very long play session.

The Saviour Schnapps Recipe is unlocked during the prologue while you’re healing at Bozhena’s hut. This is your first Alchemy Bench and she’ll teach you how to use it.

is unlocked during the prologue while you’re healing at hut. This is your first Alchemy Bench and she’ll teach you how to use it. You’ll gain the Saviour Schnapps Recipe as you leave the area. To learn it, go to your inventory and use the recipe. It is in the Books tab of your inventory.

After the prologue, you’ll appear in the town of Troskowitz. You can begin brewing a supply of Saviour Schnapps here. To get started, you’ll want to find the Alchemist Shop and a bench.

Troskowitz Alchemy Bench: The bench is located in a small hut in the Alchemy Shop compound, across the main road from the barracks. The shop is up the stairs of the large building — look for the field with growing herbs.

This Alchemy Bench is free to use and all the ingredients for the Saviour Schnapps can be purchased from the Alchemy Vendor in Troskowitz, but you can get everything you need for free.

Brewing Saviour Schnapps | Getting The Ingredients

O

Now that we have an Alchemy Bench and know the location of the Alchemy Store, you can buy all the ingredients you need or pick them. Buying ingredients isn’t easy at the very start of the game, so here’s where to find what you need for free.

Where To Find Belladonna: Belladonna can be found in the forest to the southeast of Troskowitz — check the location on the map shown here to find a small field of it. There are about 10~ herbs you can collect here and they’ll refresh after a few days.

They can be tricky to spot. Look for a bush on the edge of the forest with yellow and purple berries. You’ll need to be very, very close to make the harvest icon appear.

Where To Find Nettle: Spawns in Troskowitz village itself and rarely in the forest near the Belladonna. Nettle are tall plants with big jagged green leaves. Find multiple in the northwest of town, behind the stable.

Once you recognize Belladonna and Nettle, they’re easier to spot. You can even find some rare Belladonna in town, but you won’t get as many as in the forest’s edge.

NOTE: Once you collect Belladonna and Nettle, go to the Alchemy Bench. There’s a Drying Rack — use it to dry your ingredients so they stay fresh for longer. With food, they become more nutritious.

Brewing Saviour Schnapps | Step-By-Step Tutorial

Now that we have the ingredients, we can begin brewing Saviour Schnapps. If need more, go to the Alchemist Vendor to buy herbs — his stock will resupply every few days. Go to the Alchemy Bench in the corner of the Alchemy Store garden and begin cooking.

Pour Wine as your base.

as your base. Add 1 Nettle to the cauldron.

to the cauldron. Lower the cauldron so it begins cooking.

Use the bellows to heat up the water. (Doesn’t seem to matter how many times.)

The Nettle is now boiling. While this is boiling, grind 2 Belladonna in the Mortar and Pestle.

in the Mortar and Pestle. Add the ground Belladonna to the boiling cauldron.

to the boiling cauldron. Turn the hourglass one time.

Wait for the hourglass to empty. When it does, raise the cauldron out of the fire.

Use Phial to collect the concoction.

Follow these steps and you should cook a perfect Saviour Schnapps every time. It can be tricky to learn your first time, and the cooking instructions aren’t as helpful as they could be. Follow the bullet points above to easily make your Saviour Schnapps.