Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – How To Save Your Game

You don’t need Saviour Schnapps to save as often as you want in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 makes an important change to how you save your game. There are multiple ways to save your game, just like in the original — you can save by resting in a bed that you own, you can consume an item called Saviour Schnapps or you can simply save and quit. It might seem difficult, but saving is easier than ever in the sequel. There’s a trick you can use to save your game and reload at any time. No spending consumables or returning to your bed required.

Easiest Way To Save

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1 saving was made difficult because of limitations — you had to use a concoction called Saviour Schnapps to save your game permanently. This would create a save file you can reload at any time. You could also temporarily save by pausing in the menu and selecting Save & Exit to menu. This save file would be deleted whenever you reloaded, making it a temporary file that you couldn’t access again later.

This is NO LONGER how Save & Exit works. In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 you can use Save & Exit as many times as you want, and it creates a save file that isn’t immediately deleted. You’ll be able to reload recent save files as it keeps several like checkpoints.

To save at any time , pause and go to Save & Exit to menu . This will create a save file and exit to the menu.

, pause and go to . This will create a save file and exit to the menu. Simply reload with Continue or Load to start where you left off. It is not deleted when you load.

While we haven’t fully tested this feature, we assume the save files are like checkpoints. A save file will stay and only eventually be overwritten after reaching the save limit. That means you can reliably save your game before attempting a lockpick or a difficult fight, or if you plan on reloading a save from a recent encounter.

If you want a more permanent save, you’ll need to concoct Saviour Schnapps.

Saving With Saviour Schnapps

Saviour Schnapps are consumable alcoholic drinks that are required to make a permanent save file. If you want to be able to access a certain part of the game much later, you’ll want to save with a consumable Saviour Schnapps.

Saviour Schnapps can be crafted at any Alchemy Bench. You’ll unlock the Weak Saviour Schnapps Recipe during the prologue — you’ll automatically have it once you reach the open-world section of the game and you’re given free rein to explore.

To craft Saviour Schnapps you’ll need to follow the recipe at an Alchemy Bench:

Ingredients: Base Wine, x1 Nettle, x2 Belladonna

Add the nettle to the cauldron and boil for 2 turns.

Grind the belladona.

Add the belladonna to the cauldron and boil for 1 turn.

Pour.

The ingredients can be purchased from Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp or in the open world. Nettle is located near water, so look near ponds or streams. Belladona is a tall plant that grows in leafy woods or in forest clearings. It’s poisonous so don’t eat!

Saviour Schnapps are worth collecting (and selling for cash!) but most of your saves can be done the easy way with the Save & Exit feature. It’s so much simpler to use in this game, making mods for unlimited saves basically obsolete.