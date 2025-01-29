Tokyo Xtreme Racer: How To Unlock All Wanderers

To race against unique Wanderer rivals in Tokyo Xtreme Racer, you’ll need to fulfill hidden criteria — and it isn’t always clear when one of these rivals will appear. Wanderers offer unique rewards and bigger CP payouts if you beat them, so you’ll want to race against as many as possible. Below, we’ve put together a list of all the Wanderers encountered so far in Tokyo Extreme Racer. Here’s how to challenge them all.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer is one of the most popular games on Steam right now, while the game is still in Early Access. After 18 years, the popular series is back and stronger than ever in a modern version of this very unique racing game. You don’t just race, you also need to beat your opponents will, break their spirits, and take them on in a realistic recreation of the Tokyo Expressway. Each Wanderer has their own driving style, and some are a lot trickier to beat than others. Here’s what you need to know.

Wanderers Unlock Conditions

[Work-in-Progress: We’re still working on finding all unlock conditions. Check back soon for more information. Most of this information was shared on the community guide by Steam User Mikzy.]

Wanderers are rivals that aren’t part of any race team. They’ll only challenge you if you fulfill their criteria. You can find hints to make them appear by visiting parking areas and checking out the dialogue. Look for yellow. They’ll only appear in their matching locations.

Comedic Disruptor : Only races against cars with Neon Underglow cosmetics.

: Only races against cars with Neon Underglow cosmetics. Devil Road Run : Only races against players that reach 666km mileage or higher.

: Only races against players that reach 666km mileage or higher. Garage Haruo : Races on Hakozaki PA against players without Nitro installed. Only available after reaching Level 10.

: Races on against players without Nitro installed. Only available after reaching Level 10. Green Wild Child : Races on Shibaura PA on weekends only. Only races against cars with なにわ licenses. Check the license plate customization options. In the first box, go to the bottom row and select the 9th option.

: Races on on weekends only. Only races against cars with licenses. Check the license plate customization options. In the first box, go to the bottom row and select the 9th option. Highway Gambler: Only races against players that have earned a total of 77,777,77 CP or more.

Immortal Clown : Only races against players that have defeated the Roadnauts team. Only races against players driving the bb Z X Version NCP31 2003.

: Only races against players that have defeated the Roadnauts team. Only races against players driving the bb Z X Version NCP31 2003. Impatient Princess : Races on Haiwajima PA . Only races against players that reach 2,000km mileage or higher.

: Races on . Only races against players that reach 2,000km mileage or higher. Jet Skater : Only races against players that have beaten Strong Formation. Only races on Weekends.

: Only races against players that have beaten Strong Formation. Only races on Weekends. Last Flight : Only races against players driving Stock Cars.

: Only races against players driving Stock Cars. Lonely Nihilist: Only appears to race on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

Master Position : Appears after beating CATxCAT.

: Appears after beating CATxCAT. Setouchi Noodle Artisan : Only races against cars with a 香川 license plate. In customization, go to the first box and select the 13th option on the top row.

: Only races against cars with a license plate. In customization, go to the first box and select the 13th option on the top row. Shimokitazawa 2000 CC : Only races against players driving 180sx Type X with Super HICAS (KRPS13) 1996.

: Only races against players driving 180sx Type X with Super HICAS (KRPS13) 1996. Shonan Affair : Only races against cars using Rotary engines.

: Only races against cars using Rotary engines. Silent Barbarian: Races on Hakozaki PA against players driving a Toyota X 2016. Must own at least two cars.

Storm Streamer : Races on Hakozaki PA on weekends only.

: Races on Hakozaki PA on weekends only. Technician Ono : Races on Hakozaki PA against FR cars. Only appears after driving 100,000km mileage or more.

: Races on Hakozaki PA against FR cars. Only appears after driving 100,000km mileage or more. Tragic Matterhorn : Races on Tatsumi PA against players driving a Fairlady Z Version ST (Z33) 2005.

: Races on against players driving a Fairlady Z Version ST (Z33) 2005. Unbalanced Ishii: Races against drivers with one or more Aero parts equipped.

White Leopard of Yokohama : Races on C1 Outer Loop . Only against players with a 10 winstreak.

: Races on . Only against players with a 10 winstreak. White Revolution : Races on Hakozaki PA . Exit Hakozaki PA more than three times.

: Races on . Exit Hakozaki PA more than three times. Wind of Napoli: Only races against players with 100,000km mileage or more. Only against players driving a Suzuki Alto.

These are all the Wanders we’ve found so far. We’ll update this guide with more wanderers and details as they’re found.