Tokyo Xtreme Racer: How To Farm For Infinite Cash

Race the best for the biggest rewards. Here’s how to farm lots of CP.

CP is the currency of Tokyo Xtreme Racer and you’re going to need a lot of it to get far in this fast-paced racing game. Cash fuels your vehicles, literally, and fully upgrading every ride is going to cost a whole lot of CP. If you’re looking for the fastest ways to collect CP and stock up, here’s what you need to know.

There are ways to cheat the system and mod your CP score, but these methods should make grinding a lot easier and a lot faster. The trick is to find the right opponent to give you the maximum payout with the least amount of effort — while you’ll need to get better at racing, these tracks are worth attempting. With a little practice, you’ll beat these races in no time.

How To Grind CP Easily

To earn cash, you’ll want to race against Wanderers — unique racers that are not part of any team. Certain criteria need to be achieved before you can race against these drivers, and the game will only hint at certain ones.

Our best strategy involves racing Last Flight — this special racer will only challenge Stock Cars. To make this race as easily as possible, you’ll want to follow these steps.

Race Last Flight (Stock Cars only) with the Gloomy Angel unlockable car. This car is owned by Melancholic Angel — get it yourself to make races against Last Flight easier.

(Stock Cars only) with the unlockable car. This car is owned by — get it yourself to make races against Last Flight easier. Equip the Wine of Victory item to earn more CP reward money for winning races. The Wine of Victory can be higher level, so equip the best one you can.

Race against Last Flight to earn about 80,000~ CP per race win. The better your Wine of Victory, the more money you’ll earn.

By racing multiple times, you’ll increase a modifier and earn more cash per win.

For every 5 race wins, you’ll get 20% more CP reward.

Win more races to earn more money. Keep your winning streak going to keep earning more — even an easy race that gives slightly less that a difficult race is worth it because of the multiplier.

Drift with the handbrake after a win to earn bonus cash. You can earn up to 15,000-40,000 CP bonus just for drifting.

That’s the best way to make cash — in our experience — but it isn’t the only way. All of these little tricks work very well against racers, but here’s a quick list of other racers that are worth targeting for reward money.

Last Flight : Only races against Stock Cars. Tricky but worth chasing.

: Only races against Stock Cars. Tricky but worth chasing. White Revolution : Appears after exiting Hakozaki PA four times. Has an extremely simple race — the run is straight and doesn’t have sharp turns.

: Appears after exiting Hakozaki PA four times. Has an extremely simple race — the run is straight and doesn’t have sharp turns. Jet Skater : Only appears on weekends after defeating Strong Formation. Another simple and effective racer to challenge after Last Flight.

: Only appears on weekends after defeating Strong Formation. Another simple and effective racer to challenge after Last Flight. Highway Gambler: The most difficult racer that gives the biggest rewards. Need to earn 77,777,777 CP to challenge him. You’ll earn 100,000 CP rewards for winning.

Those are some of the best rivals to challenge over and over again for prize money. Learn to beat them and you’ll be collecting hundreds of thousands of CP quickly.