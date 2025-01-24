Mortal Kombat 1: How To Fight Pink Floyd | Secret Boss Guide

A new secret ninja is stalking the dark corners of Mortal Kombat 1 — and while he isn’t an unlockable, playable character he does give you a pretty special reward. For finding (and defeating) Pink Floyd, you’ll earn a new stage to play on. It’s the same stage you’ll encounter him on, a giant grassy field that looks dramatic in the evening light. The amazing community at r/MortalKombat were able to put together the puzzle pieces and (mostly) solve one of the trickiest Easter eggs we’ve seen in a video game. Here’s how to find Pink Floyd.

How To Find Floyd | Secret Boss

Floyd, the secret boss, is only available if you’ve downloaded the latest update for MK1. If you have, there’s a series of hidden challenges you can attempt to make Floyd appear for you.

Floyd is an extremely difficult secret boss — he’s a pink ninja variant and uses moves from multiple ninjas in past games. He’s also very tough, and finding hints for how to make him spawn is extremely difficult. To find Floyd, you’ll need to follow these steps:

By completing challenges , you’ll eventually make Floyd appear and fight.

, you’ll eventually make Floyd appear and fight. Floyd appears randomly while completing Ladder Matches — there’s a 2% Floyd will appear and give you a challenge hint every 100 ladder matches. Here’s guaranteed to appear after 400 matches.

while completing — there’s a Floyd will appear and give you a every 100 ladder matches. Here’s guaranteed to appear after matches. There are 37 challenges — randomly, completing one of these challenges will cause Floyd to appear. Every player will have to complete different challenges in a different order.

— randomly, completing one of these challenges will cause Floyd to appear. Every player will have to complete different challenges in a different order. Complete the challenges in the Tower of Time or on Local Versus against AI. (You can also play against Player 2 — but this complicates the challenges. I recommend playing against VERY EASY AI .)

or on against AI. (You can also play against Player 2 — but this complicates the challenges. I recommend playing against .) The community has put together a list of all the possible challenges: find it here .

. Complete challenges and listen for a guitar riff. If you hear a guitar riff, you’ve completed a challenge in the correct order.

Basically, you’ll need to go down the list, attempting every challenge and listening for Guitar Riffs. Make note of any Guitar Riffs you hear and what challenge you’ve completed.

Complete challenges until Floyd appears to fight. You don’t need to complete all 37 — you may only need to complete about 10~ challenges to make him appear.

to fight. You don’t need to complete all 37 — you may only need to complete about challenges to make him appear. REWARD: If you defeat Floyd, you’ll unlock a bonus stage you can select any time. The stage is a grassy field at sunset. It will be permanently unlocked after defeating Floyd.

Defeating Floyd is actually very difficult — defeating him won’t be easy, even if you’re playing on the easiest difficulty level. If you fail to beat him, you’ll have to restart the challenges and try again.

To make Floyd spawn again, you must REDO all the challenges you completed, in the same order. Use the community challenge checklist here to learn more.

Finding Floyd — a reference to Pink Floyd and an Easter egg based on a silly joke Ed Boon made way back in 2022. He wanted a Pink Ninja and he got one. This is one of the most elaborate Easter egg quests in any of the games, and we’re happy to see it finally (mostly) solved.