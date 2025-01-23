Dynasty Warriors: Origins – How To Unlock All Horses

Horses are a warrior’s best friend in Dynasty Warriors: Origins. Horses are your mount, and you’ll instantly ride these brave steeds into battle whenever you call upon them. Horses aren’t just cosmetic — they’ll level up with you — and every horse is different. There are nine horses total to unlock in the game, and if you want the best horses, you’re going to have to work hard to earn them. Here’s how to get every horse in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

If you collect all nine horses, you’ll unlock the ‘Eminent Equestrian‘ achievement / trophy. For earning even more trophies, check out how to earn the true ending for the Wei Faction, or how to get the true endings for Shu and Wu.

How To Unlock All Horses

Horses are your mounts in Dynasty Warriors: Origins and you can unlock multiple new horses with their own unique looks by completing specific challenges. Your starting horse is unlocked by default, while other horses are only available by increasing the Peace Level is different provinces.

Walnut : Your starting mount.

: Your starting mount. Birch : Increase the Peace Level in Ji Province.

: Increase the Peace Level in Ji Province. Mahogany : Increase the Peace Level in Jing Province.

: Increase the Peace Level in Jing Province. Maple : Increase the Peace Level in You Province.

: Increase the Peace Level in You Province. Chestnut: Increase the Peace Level in Ling Province.

Four horses are only available by completing challenges in specific battles — these battles are locked to different faction campaigns, so you’ll need to play all the campaigns to unlock every horse. In addition to completing special challenges, you’ll also need to play on Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

Hex Mark : Play ‘Battle of Chi Bi’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and save 6 Officers.

: Play ‘Battle of Chi Bi’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and save 6 Officers. Shadow Runner : Play ‘Escape from Wan Castle’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and prevent the Stone Barrage event.

: Play ‘Escape from Wan Castle’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and prevent the Stone Barrage event. Red Hare : Play ‘Battle of Xiapi’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and use no consumable healing items.

: Play ‘Battle of Xiapi’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and use no consumable healing items. Storm Runner: Play ‘Battle of Huarong Path’ on Ultimate Warrior difficulty and save at least 7 Officers.

The last set of horses is easily the most difficult to unlock. You’ll need to play on Ultimate Warrior difficulty while also completing a challenge — if you fail the challenge, you won’t earn the horse. These special steeds are much more unique than the others, and they make you look like a true heroic general from Romance of the Three Kingdoms.