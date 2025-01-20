Dynasty Warriors: Origins – How To Get Wu & Shu True Endings

Unlock the hidden endings for the Wu and Shu factions in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

There are six endings in Dynasty Warriors: Origins — two for each kingdom. In Chapter 3, you’ll be given a choice to join one of the three kingdoms at war. After joining and completing a faction story, you’ll be able to replay missions to alter the fate of important characters. By altering fate, you’ll change the story and eventually earn a true ending.

And some of these endings are trickier to unlock than others. Changing fates isn’t all that obvious — and you’ll need to change fate multiple times to earn your ending. Below we’ll be covering how to change the fate of the Wu Kingdom and the Shu Kingdom in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Wu Kingdom | True Ending Guide

Complete the normal Wu Ending and replay missions to unlock the true ending. Here’s what missions you need to replay and what steps you need to complete to change fate.

Mission: Battle of Xiangyang

During this mission, travel to the far southwest corner of the map to rescue the group of soldiers — you’ll need to wait until the reinforcements arrive before the boulder blocking the path to the southwest is removed.

Completing the Wu Ending is a little trickier than the rest and it isn’t totally clear what you need to do to change fate — the second mission is even odder.

Mission: Suppression of Wu

In this Chapter 4 mission, again you’ll need to travel to the southeast corner of the map after splitting up. In the lower-left corner (southeast) there’s a boss encounter here.

Defeat the boss, then search to the west for a hidden cave area. Travel north and check the west edge of the map for the cave — it’s near the boss arena. Entering the cave will lead to a special scenario that finally changes fate for Wu.

Earn the true ending to unlock ‘The True Future of Wu‘ achievement.

Shu Kingdom | True Ending Guide

The Shu Kingdom has the simplest method for changing fate and can be done completely accidentally. There’s only step you need to complete to earn the true ending for the Shu Kingdom.

Mission: Battle of Changban

During the mission, you’ll be directed to escape with Liu Bei. Instead of retreating, turn around and battle Cao Cao .

. Defeat Cao Cao to change fate and complete all the steps required to earn the true ending.

Finish this step to earn ‘A Truly Just World‘ achievement.