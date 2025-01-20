Dynasty Warriors: Origins – How To Get The Wei True Ending

E

After progressing far enough in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you’ll be able to choose one of the three warring kingdoms — Wei, Wu or Shu. Depending on your choice, you’ll follow a new story path and eventually earn an ending for that faction. Each faction also has a secret true ending to unlock, and some of the unlock conditions are more complicated than others. To earn the true ending for the ‘Wei‘ faction, you’ll need to alter fate and rescue an important character. Failure is an option, but you can also go back and redo missions at any time.

Replaying missions is critical to earning true endings — and if you want to truly complete your story in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you’ll need to change fate. Earning the true ending will unlock ‘The True Path to Power‘ achievement.

Wei Kingdom | True Ending Guide

After completing the Wei Faction story, you’ll be able to replay missions and “change fate” of characters to earn the true ending. There are three missions you’ll need to complete to change the fate of Wei and earn the true ending.

Mission: Escape From Wan Castle

You must recapture Wan Castle and rescue Dian Wei before Cao Cao retreats in this mission. To do this, you’ll need to defeat all enemy officers on the outskirts of the castle — you’ll also need to capture all enemy bases. Once the exterior officers and bases are destroyed, move into the castle and defeat the remaining officers.

If you take too long, Cao Cao will give orders to leave the castle and retreat. You'll teleport away — if this happens, you're too late and will need to restart.

Once you defeat all the officers and bases outside the castle, then raid the castle and defeat the officers inside, the castle with Dian Wei’s position will become friendly.

Whenever you change the fate of a character, you’ll get a notification that you’ve just changed fate. To complete the Wei Faction true ending, you need to change three fates.

Mission: Battle of Mt. Bailang

For this battle, you need rescue Guo Jia in Chapter 5. In this mission, the army splits into different groups as each officer clears a path.

Follow the left-most path and stay with Guo Jia. At the end of the path, Guo Jia will encounter Bailuan — defeat this enemy quickly to save Guo Jia.

You need to defeat Bailuan in less than two minutes — if you take longer, you won't alter Guo Jia's fate. Follow him and defeat the enemy officer quickly to save him.

The last fate you can change is in Chapter 5 where you must rescue Huang Gai.

Mission: Battle of Chibi

For this mission, select Huang Gai as your partner (he should already be selected) and lead him before raiding the city. Watch the map and wait for Cao Cao’s Ship to reach the shore.

Watch the map and wait for Cao Cao's Ship to reach the shore. A marker will appear in the bottom-right of the map when Cao Cao appears. Sprint to the ship (and to Huang Gai) before the invisible timer runs out. If the ship is set on fire, then you'll need to reset and try again.

Reach Cao Cao's ship and defeat Haung Gai to change fate.

Change fate in these three missions to unlock the true ending for the Wei faction.