12 Best New Narrative Driven Games of 2025

Here are some stories we can’t wait to sit in on!

Are you looking for games with thrilling storylines? We have quite a few games to look forward to playing in 2025 that have incredible storylines we can’t wait to experience. Here are a few games that are set to launch this year, or we’re hopeful we will see launch before the calendar year wraps up.

#12 Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

The search for family is the backbone of many narrative adventures. In Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, though, things are a bit different. You play Hanna, whose brother has gone missing. At first, she lets the police search for him, but soon, she’ll go on his trail to figure out what really happened to him.

The problem is that her brother, Herman, is tied up in things on a much grander scale than Hanna realized. An entire city is caught up in this web, and she must figure out what it all means to save both of their lives.

With unique characters and multiple gameplay mechanics to use, you’ll find this is one adventure worth partaking in.

#11 Decadent

Very few good things happen when you mess with the occult side of magic. Seriously, it gets weird, and people seem to love that for some reason. Anyway, in Decadent, you play a former soldier who was a part of an occult experiment that went horribly wrong. How wrong, you ask? Well, your main character, John, now has a parasite within him that is slowly draining his sanity. You know, that old thing…

To get away from it all before his inevitable death, John travels to the Arctic, only to find himself on a brand-new journey that will push his mind and body to the limit.

#10 Luna Abyss

What do you think is the worst job a prisoner can get? No matter how you answered it, Luna Abyss will show there’s always a worse job to get chosen for. In the game, there is a curious “mimic moon” that resides above the planet. This moon has a seemingly ancient structure upon it that needs to be explored.

That’s where you come in! As the “lucky prisoner” who was volunteered for this mission, you’ll have to search this place for answers and survive the monsters that lie within.

Along the way, you’ll unlock incredible powers, learn dark truths, and attempt to figure out who exactly is speaking to you from within.

#9 Wanderstop

The beauty about certain narrative-driven titles is that they can take place anywhere you want them to. Even if that setting is a tea shop! In Wanderstop, you’ll play a former warrior who somehow ends up as the head of a tea shop on a popular forest path. Your job is simple: serve the tea and interact with those who pop in.

In your free time, you’ll tend to the shop, decorate so it fits “your vibe,” and see how you can expand it.

All the while, you’ll learn that this place might just be the perfect place to stay if you are willing to let go of the past…

#8 OPUS: Prism Peak

Stories are often what you make of them, and they can take many forms. In OPUS: Prism Peak, you’ll see that firsthand, as you play not as a grand hero or a “person of destiny,” but instead, a man in his waning years who returns home after his life continually disappoints him.

Yet, upon his return, he finds himself in a much different reality. He’s not alone, though, as a mysterious girl appears to him, and now he must figure out who she is, what he’s doing in this place, and how to get back home.

Your camera is your only true tool in this adventure, but it’s going to have plenty to show you.

#7 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Space is supposed to full of wonders and adventures that you can take on at any time. Yet, in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, you are someone who is using the stars to try and escape your past life to get a better one. As a “sleeper,” you are a former human’s mind in a robot body. Neat. Chased by many who seek to “own you,” you’ll race to an asteroid belt full of possibilities and see what kind of “true life” you can make for yourself.

You’ll pick a class, build your skills up, gain allies, and more. Your life is what you make of it here, so make your choices count!

#6 Mark of the Deep

Who doesn’t love a pirate adventure? Exactly. Oh, but things get a lot more interesting when these pirate adventures stretch beyond the boundaries you’d think they stay in! In Mark of the Deep, you’ll play a “Rookie” pirate whose ship crash lands on an ancient island.

It’s not just any ole island, though, it’s one that has been talked about in lore for many years, and now, you get to explore it to see what wonders it holds!

You’ll need to wander through this place and learn incredible skills to handle the enemies and bosses that await you! So, are you ready to be a pirate?

#5 Mafia: The Old Country

Everything has an origin story, even the mafia. In Mafia: The Old Country, you’ll go to Sicily in the 1900s. Here, the “old ways” are still the most popular ones. Family is everything, and if you can’t trust your family, then you are lost.

You play Enzo, a young man working his way up through a mafioso family, and your deeds will prove how worthy you are to your family. Learn the old ways and see that your group doesn’t falter when others come after them.

Understand who you should trust and who you should fear, and you might just become a “made man” one day.

#4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

If you loved the first game of this set, then you’ll want to get Kingdom Come: Deliverance II the moment it arrives. The first game was special in its own way, but the sequel attempts to deliver everything the development team always wanted to do with the game.

You’ll play Henry, a young man whose village is razed by corrupt figures. You’ll soon become a rebel and strike out with a band of like-minded warriors to distill true justice.

Your adventures will be plentiful, including riding on horseback across windswept lands, fighting off foes in the first-person perspective, and potentially wooing some women who fall for you.

All in a day’s work for a rebel.

#3 Avowed

Are you ready for a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment? This is the team who has made some of the best RPGs ever, and the crew is working hard to make Avowed the next legendary game in their beloved lineup.

In it, you are sent to the Living Lands as an envoy who attempts to figure out the truth about a mysterious plague that’s plaguing its people. However, the more you stay in this place, the more you feel that there’s a connection here that you must seek out.

Whether you choose to wield weapons or magic, there are plenty of things to do in this place. Don’t be afraid to wander around and see what adventures await you.

#2 Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Whenever Assassin’s Creed Shadows FINALLY stops getting delayed and actually releases, fans will find themselves in the age of Feudal Japan. Here, Samurai and Ninja are abundant, but not in the ways that they should be. Yasuke, the legendary black Samurai, is on a mission to fix the corruption that has taken hold of the warrior order. Meanwhile, Naoe, a woman who became a ninja after the loss of her village and family, seeks to right the wrongs done to her.

As you travel through Feudal Japan, you can take on challenges as either character and see how differently they play. Your journey for honor, justice and truth will soon start…

#1 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Okay, look, we all know that Hideo Kojima LOVES to make certain kinds of narratives. Specifically, he loves ones where he can weave his storylines together in complex and unique ways that will either leave you in awe and wonder…or scratching your head.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach won’t be any different on that front. Continuing the events of the first game, Sam Bridges and his allies will attempt to save the world from a certain end and wonder if they should’ve reconnected everyone in the first place.

Get ready for a wild ride, because Hideo Kojima has no idea how to do things “half way.”