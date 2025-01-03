MiSide: How To Unlock All Endings

MiSide is the spooky new horror game that’s spreading fast on Steam — and it’s still going strong in 2025. New modes like the Peaceful Mode are announced and coming soon, but if you want to experience everything Miside has to offer, you’re going to want to check out all three endings. Two of the endings are very well hidden and require extra steps, so we’re going to explain how to get them all below.

A normal playthrough of Miside doesn’t take too long, which is a great thing — you’ll need to play at least three times to see all the endings. Depending on your choices as the story progresses, you can actually earn yourself a happy ending — even if it isn’t as happy as you’d want. Here’s how to get all three endings in Miside.

Ending 1: Standard (True) Ending

The True Ending of Miside is earned by completing the main story once — on your first playthrough, just follow the steps and progress the story to reach the conclusion. For more information, here’s exactly how it plays out.

Progress the story to Chapter 6 .

. After hearing strange noises in the cupboard, investigate to see what’s inside.

In this ending path, the player (you) is turned into a cartridge after failing to follow Mita’s demands.

Later, Mita will open the safe in the basement. Take note of the code for future endings.

The player’s name is on the cartridge in the safe.

This ending shows that you’re trapped and unable to escape. This is the standard ending of the game and will occur just by following the standard choices of the story.

Ending 2: Secret Safe Ending

This ending can be completed after finishing the story once. After Chapter 1 you’ll be able to access the safe in the basement. By using the code Mita used in the standard ending, you’ll be able to open the safe early.

After Chapter 1 , go to the basement and interact with the safe.

, go to the basement and interact with the safe. Input the code [ 4-9-7-0 ] to unlock the safe.

] to unlock the safe. The safe contains a cartridge with your name on it.

Instead of remaining and letting the cartridge upload finish, the player destroys the tape and ends his own life — the only escape from Miside.

Ending 3: Happily Ever After Ending

The most difficult ending to unlock requires multiple steps and making very specific choices throughout the main story. This can be done after completing the game story once.

I’m Inside A Game? : Do not look in the oven.

: Do not look in the oven. I’m Inside A Game? : Pick up the refrigerator magnets.

: Pick up the refrigerator magnets. Together At Last : When collecting the scissors, don’t check the vent.

: When collecting the scissors, don’t check the vent. Together At Last : Try the Sauce Mita offers you.

: Try the Sauce Mita offers you. Things Get Weird: Play a console game with Mita.

Follow these steps, and Mita will offer to let you stay with her forever. While you can’t escape, you won’t be completely taken over — so that makes this the happiest ending available.

Earning this ending will also unlock the Peaceful Mode gameplay option. While this game mode isn’t available yet, it will unlock in future updates.