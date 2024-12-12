Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – All Secrets Locations

Secrets are the collectibles of Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind and if you want to squeeze every drop of content out of this action-packed cooperative beat ’em up, you’ll want to replay the levels and hunt them all down for an S-Rank. Each level has a different number of secrets, and you won’t earn completion until you’ve found them all. Most are pretty easy, but if you’re looking to 100% the stages and just want to know where to look, check out the full list of locations below.

Secrets come in the form of mementos and civilians to rescue. Remember to talk to the civilians you’ve rescued at the Juice Bar between levels to earn extra mementos that aren’t found in the levels.

All Secret Locations

Secrets are collectibles found in most levels — at the end of the level, you’ll see a tally of all the secrets available. There usually aren’t many in levels, but they’re still easy-to-miss if you’re not looking carefully. There are secrets even in the vehicle stages. Here’s where to find them all.

Stage 1: Canyon Path

Secret #1 : At the train tracks, look behind a rock and a train crossing sign. You can spot the secret by looking for the glowing pixels behind the rock.

: At the train tracks, look behind a rock and a train crossing sign. You can spot the secret by looking for the glowing pixels behind the rock. Secret #2 : When you encounter buildings, look for a switch on the ground near a dumpster. Attack it to open the dumpster and rescue Mr. Caplan.

: When you encounter buildings, look for a switch on the ground near a dumpster. Attack it to open the dumpster and rescue Mr. Caplan. Secret #3: On the street, look in the alley to the left of the restaurant with a blue awning. There’s a trash can near a vending machine. Break it open to collect the secret.

Stage 2: Downtown Rooftops

Secret #1: Crossing the rooftops, you’ll reach a seating area with red carpet and glass barriers. In the upper-left corner, smash the trash can to find this secret.

Stage 3: Goldar Battle

Secret #1: On the left side, pass through the enemies and objects to reach pointed spire rocks. Blast the first rocks on the left to discover this secret.

Stage 4: Industrial Waste Site

Secret #1 : Progress until you reach the boombox with the dancing enemies. Look behind the fence to the left of the boombox.

: Progress until you reach the boombox with the dancing enemies. Look behind the fence to the left of the boombox. Secret #2 : Reach a green shipping container with a red phonebooth to the right. Open the phonebooth to find Ms. Appleby.

: Reach a green shipping container with a red phonebooth to the right. Open the phonebooth to find Ms. Appleby. Secret #3 : Continue further in the level until you pass a concrete brick building. To the right, there’s a green dumpster and a blue shipping container. Smash the trash can to find a secret.

: Continue further in the level until you pass a concrete brick building. To the right, there’s a green dumpster and a blue shipping container. Smash the trash can to find a secret. Secret #4: Inside the brick interior, look behind the brick pillars in the background when the bird enemies spawn.

Stage 7: Carnival

Secret #1 : Right at the start of the level, break the trashcan in the upper right of the carnival. This is where the clowns on big balls start appearing.

: Right at the start of the level, break the trashcan in the upper right of the carnival. This is where the clowns on big balls start appearing. Secret #2 : Behind the standee of a duck. It’s located between a red-striped tent and yellow-and-purple striped tent. Squeeze between the carnival games to rescue Willy.

: Behind the standee of a duck. It’s located between a red-striped tent and yellow-and-purple striped tent. Squeeze between the carnival games to rescue Willy. Secret #3: Further in the carnival, look for two plush toy stands. The secret is out in the open to the right of the Frog Flipper stand.

Stage 8: Cemetery

Secret #1: Fight the boss monster for the first time, then progress. Look behind a tree stump after leaving the first boss encounter arena.

Stage 9: Eye Guy

Secret #1: In this vehicle stage, stay on the right side and look for the secret. It’s on the right just as you enter the cave tunnel.

Stage 10: Downtown Angel Grove

Secret #1 : At the start of the stage inside the Juice Bar, look behind the pink mats.

: At the start of the stage inside the Juice Bar, look behind the pink mats. Secret #2 : The next secret is right outside the Juice Bar. Pass through the wrecked wall to find the secret on the street.

: The next secret is right outside the Juice Bar. Pass through the wrecked wall to find the secret on the street. Secret #3 : Progress after destroying the Time Crystal, then look in the alleyway between two buildings. Smash the crates to find this secret.

: Progress after destroying the Time Crystal, then look in the alleyway between two buildings. Smash the crates to find this secret. Secret #4: Smash the breakable in the subway train after encountering the second group of punk enemies.

Stage 11: Angel Grove Park

Secret #1 : Approach the swing set early in the level. At the first swing set, look behind the bench.

: Approach the swing set early in the level. At the first swing set, look behind the bench. Secret #2: Near the exit to the park, look for a frozen person behind the two benches and fence. Save her before progressing onto the streets.

Stage 13: Waterfront Rooftops

Secret #1: Progress through the level while the Dragonzord is bombarding you with missiles. Reach a rooftop with hanging laundry with a fence-like bridge. Smash all the crates in the bottom-right corner of the laundry rooftop.

Stage 14: Dragonzord Battle

Secret #1: Found after leaving the tunnel and past the first Time Crystal. In this area, ships are flying away with crystals. Shoot them down — the one on the left — and it will drop a secret.

Juice Bar Secrets

Some secrets are earned by talking to the civilians you rescue at the Juice Bar. After the level, go to the juice bar and talk to the civilian you saved to earn a secret. Talk to the following NPCs to earn mementos.

Mr. Caplan

Ms. Appleby

Willy

Marge

Talk to all of them to complete your memento collection.