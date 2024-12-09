Infinity Nikki: Earn Free Diamonds, Bling & More With These Codes

Infinity Nikki is the oddly compelling open world dress up game with over 15 million players — and it’s all for the fashion. If you want even more dress up options in the world’s biggest game about making your pretty princess as adorable as possible, there’s a bunch of free codes you can redeem for big rewards. To celebrate the launch of Infinity Nikki, the team behind the game are releasing limited time only codes you can use to earn bonus Bling, Diamonds, Shiny Bubbles, Shiny Particles, Revelation Crystals and more. The many materials, currencies and other collectibles are open for earning. All you have to do is redeem the codes before they expire.

Learn all about the many, many Infinity Nikki codes available now with the complete list below. We’ll also explain how to redeem codes in-game and start unlocking even more dress up options.

How To Redeem Codes

Free codes are periodically released by the Infinity Nikki team on different social media platforms, so follow Infinity Nikki on Instagram and other Social Media sites for a constant stream of new free codes.

Open the Pear-Pal and tap the Gear Symbol in the upper-right corner to access the Settings Menu .

and tap the in the upper-right corner to access the . Select Other then scroll to find Redeem Code . Tap ‘ Apply ‘ to open the code redemption window.

then scroll to find . Tap ‘ ‘ to open the code redemption window. Enter the code in the field and press ‘Apply‘.

If you input the code correctly, you’ll get a reward window with a list of everything you just earned. Codes can only be applied once per account. Once a code is used, you won’t be able to use it again — although new (very similar) codes may appear in the future.

All Infinity Nikki Free Codes

Free codes for Infinity Nikki are limited-time-only and will expire on the dates listed below. Make sure to use your codes ASAP! All codes can only be used once per account.

NOTE: All codes are CASE SENSITIVE

[Expiraton – TBA]

インフィニキDISCORD (x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling) 無限暖暖公測FB社團限定 (x10 Shiny Particles, x15,000 Bling)

(x10 Shiny Particles, x15,000 Bling) 無限暖暖公測開啟 (x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling) おめでとう (x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling) リリース (x10 Shiny Particles, x15,000 Bling)

(x10 Shiny Particles, x15,000 Bling) ニキプレゼント1205 (x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling) インフィニティニキ (x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling) INGIFT1205 (x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling) NIKKIRELEASE (x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Threads of Purity, x15,000 Bling) NIKKIXWEBTOON (x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling)

(x50 Shiny Bubbles, x15,000 Bling) PEARFECTGUIDES (x10 Shiny Particles, x15,000 Bling)

[Expiration – Jan. 1st 2025]

BDAYSURPRISE (x126 Diamonds)

(x126 Diamonds) nikkihappybirthday2024 (x500 Diamonds, x2 Energy Crystals, x12,600 Bling)

(x500 Diamonds, x2 Energy Crystals, x12,600 Bling) NIKKITHEBEST (x126 Diamonds

(x126 Diamonds QUACKQUACK (x126 Diamonds)

[Expiration – Dec. 31st 2024]

dreamweavernikki (x520 Diamonds)

(x520 Diamonds) GIFTFROMMOMO (x80 Diamonds)

(x80 Diamonds) GIFTTONIKKI (x90 Diamonds)

(x90 Diamonds) NIKKIBEWITHYOU (x126 Diamonds)

[Expiration – Dec 18th 2024]

infinitynikki1205 (x20 Revelation Crystals)

That’s all the Infinity Nikki codes available right now — but remember that more codes are released all the time. The biggest free codes yet might not be out there. If you’re an Infinity Nikki fanatic, check back soon for lots more free stuff.