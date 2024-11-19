15 Best New Upcoming PvE Games of 2025

Are you looking to jump into a new game with friends? Here are a few PvE titles that might be well worth challenging your grit and determination. These upcoming titles should hopefully land in the marketplace sometime throughout 2025.

#14 Earth From Another Sun

Have you ever wanted to go to a whole new galaxy and see whether you could do something more with your life there? In Earth From Another Sun, that’s the option you’ll have. The game puts you in the Kepler-452 system, and then lets you start your adventure to be whatever you want to be.

Your options are as numerous as the stars in space, as you can go and be part of a massive military fleet and attempt to take over the many planets you come across. Or, you could try and be a business person and build a financial empire.

If you’re more of an explorer, you have that option, too! It’s your life, do with it what you will.

#13 Ark 2

Yes, we’re totally talking about the game that had an announcement trailer with Vin Diesel in it. What is his role within the game? Does it matter? It’s Vin Diesel! Besides, it probably has to do something with family.

Anyway, in ARK 2, you’ll wake up in a world you don’t recognize. With no recollection of how you got there, you’ll need to search for a way home while also learning more about the world all around you. You won’t be alone there, as other players and “heroes” for you to recruit can be at your side or be against you.

#12 Towers of Aghasba

A key dilemma in our world right now is the need for expansion while also matching the need for preservation. In Towers of Aghasba, that is the challenge you’ll face as you explore the island you’re on.

You’ve been tasked with helping your village grow, and you’ll happily do that. However, along the way, you’ll need to help restore the balance of the world by regrowing dead areas within nature. Explore the far reaches of the island and bring back its beauty. Then, return home and help your people grow so that they can live good lives.

Can you find the balance between man and nature within this place?

#11 Ascent of Ashes

Imagine you’re a part of a group of survivors that have made it through a terrible event or apocalypse. What do you do now? Survive! That’s what. In Ascent of Ashes, you’ll be part of a group that indeed needs to fight for survival against both aliens, monsters, and other humans.

You won’t just be guiding them in battle, though. Instead, you’ll be helping them live their lives and doing what you can to try and make things seem as normal as they can be, even when we all know that’s not how this world is.

If you get careless, your survivors will die, and you’ll have to live with it.

#10 Blight Survival

War is something that always costs those who partake in it. But sometimes, the horrors of war are nothing compared to the other horrors that roam the land.

In Blight Survival, you’ll be part of a medieval conflict that gets interrupted by a supernatural force. A “blight” that infects the dead and attacks anything that it can. You are part of a group of knights who volunteer to venture into no man’s land and attempt to cut out the blight at the source.

The fights will be brutal, so you must be ready to retreat if things get too heavy. But if you don’t push forward, there is no hope for either side.

#9 The Quinfall

What would you say is the defining characteristic of an MMORPG? Most people would say that it’s either the numerous players enjoying the title at once or the expansive worlds you can inhabit.

In The Quinfall, you’ll explore what is claimed to be the biggest MMO of all time! The realm you’ll wander in has five distinct regions that act as though they’re alive via seasons, day and night cycles, and more.

But even if exploring isn’t your thing, you can take on all kinds of battles either alone or with friends. The game even boasts a higher visual detail to experience these fights better.

#8 Killing Floor 3

What’s that? You just want to play a game with friends where your only purpose is to mow down untold waves of mutant monsters with extreme prejudice? Well, we have the game for you!

Killing Floor 3 is that title and more. You can team up with a bunch of friends and go to town trying to take out monsters that a corporation has weaponized to try and take over the world. Why did they do that? They’re a corporation; did you expect them to be nice?

Regardless, load up with various weapons and let loose on the foolish monsters that dare to get in front of your weapons.

#7 ARC Raiders

We all know the machines are coming for us eventually. In ARC Raiders, you’ll see one of the potential consequences of that happening. In this world, machines haven’t just taken over; they come down from the sky and can rain havoc upon people.

They’ve driven humanity underground and have forced them to scavenge for supplies just to survive! You are a raider who is hired to get supplies for the human colony. Each venture out into the world is dangerous because of the ARC robots and other raiders coming after you. Be quick about what you search for, take out as many enemies as you can, and then get back alive!

#6 Ashfall

It’s honestly depressing how bad the state of the world is in certain MMORPGs, and this next one is no exception.

In Ashfall, AI has helped cause the end of the world, just as we all knew it would! However, there is hope in the form of the “Core of Creation.” But where is it? That’s what you have to go find out. You’ll wander the wasteland and outfit your character to take on the other players and monsters in this ruined place.

With numerous options for combat and allies, you can make this adventure as fulfilling as you desire.

#5 Solo Leveling:ARISE

It shouldn’t be surprising that an anime title made it onto this list. After all, anime adaptations are all the rage in the gaming space. The twist with Solo Leveling:ARISE is that this isn’t just another anime game, but it’s one based on a Webtoon comic that took the community by storm. Thus, it’s the first in likely a long line of titles from the series that you should expect to see going forward.

You’ll play Jinwoo and work your way through the comic’s story while taking on all sorts of enemies. Unleash your powerful skills to show why you’re the greatest hunter in the world!

#4 Sand

Welcome to an alternate version of history where humanity was able to reach the stars far faster than we have in the real world. A certain empire was able to colonize worlds in record time, but one planet, Sophie, had to be left to wither due to natural disasters. However, even with all that happened on it, people are still willing to come back to it.

The reason for this is that the planet is full of riches from a kingdom that once ruled there. Many are desperate for a chance at a new life, and are willing to risk anything, including fighting other adventurers, to try and get what lies beneath the sands.

#4 Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

When you’re part of a world that is bustling with life and begging to be enjoyed in various ways, you’ll find plenty of adventures lie ahead of you. In Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, that’s exactly the setting you’ll be in. You’ll be part of a land that was never shown in past franchise titles but is brimming with potential and danger.

Whether you play alone or with friends, you’ll have the chance to build a massive kingdom and see how grand you can make it. Just be sure to build up some forces to fight for you, as plenty of battles are ahead, including against the gods themselves!

#3 The Midnight Walkers

In many titles, even ones that repeat themselves, there’s a sense of familiarity that you can happen open the more you dive in. With The Midnight Walkers, things will be a bit different. You’ll be trapped in a special center where there are 20 floors you can go to. The twist is that in each “run” you do, you’ll be randomly taken to eight of them.

That means you’ll never know exactly what will happen next, as you’ll never truly know what floor you’ll go to until you’re there.

Your job is to go in, get the loot you can grab, and get out safely. Think you can do that multiple times over?

#2 Dune: Awakening

We’ve had quite a few MMOs on this list so far, and we’re going to continue with Dune: Awakening. The game will put you in the legendary world of Arrakis and allow you to forge the destiny you feel is yours to have.

Within this sandy world are plenty of options and paths to take. You can venture alone and try to be a one-person army. Or, you can meet other players or characters from the books and movies and assemble a force the likes this world has never seen. What will your future hold? Will it be one that is etched in prophecy?

#1 Monster Hunter Wilds

At this point, it’s almost ridiculous to talk about Monster Hunter Wilds because it’s not just one of the most anticipated PVE titles of 2025, it’s one of the most anticipated games of 2025 period! Seriously, people are pumped for this title, as Capcom has done a great job in recent times to make it more accessible to various gamers while not making it easy.

In this new title, you’ll once again be part of a guild that is tasked with taking down monsters that haunt human settlements. With familiar and all-new monsters showing up in the game, you’ll need to be ready for everything and ensure your equipment is up to snuff so you can handle them.