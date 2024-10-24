Super Mario Party Jamboree: How To Unlock New Characters & Boards

Super Mario Party Jamboree is the best possible version of Mario Party, throwing in the best boards and minigames for friends to enjoy together. Not everything is available right from the start of your playthrough, so here’s how to unlock all the secret characters and bonus boards. You can get two secret characters by exploring — and unlock three more boards. Here’s how to get them all.

How To Unlock More Boards

After starting Super Mario Party Jamboree, you’ll have access to four starter boards. The four boards are: Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party, Rainbow Galleria, Goomba Lagoon, and Roll ‘Em Raceway. There are three more boards to unlock.

To unlock boards, you’ll need to level up by playing the game. This can be done by playing minigames and playing any board by yourself or with friends.

By completing in-game achievements, you'll rank up toward Level 50. There are three extra boards you'll unlock in order.

You’ll get Western Land, Mario’s Rainbow Castle and King Bowser’s Keep in order as you level up. That’s all it takes! If you’re playing the game, you’ll eventually unlock all three bonus boards.

How To Unlock More Characters

There are two secret characters to unlock in Super Mario Party Jamboree. To get them, you’ll need to explore and search carefully — they’re hidden and totally optional, so leveling up won’t get you these bonus playable characters.

Pauline: From the balloon main menu, cursor over to Minigame Bay. Next, zoom in to the small island to the left. There’s a tiny person on this island. If you zoom in, you’ll be able to interact with Pauline!

She’ll now be available as a playable character. Ninji is also unlocked in a similar way.

Ninji: Like Pauline, from the balloon main menu, move to the Rhythm Kitchen island. Behind the island, to the back-right, there are two tall cliffs. Ninji is on them. Zoom in close to interact and unlock him.

And that’s how to get bonus characters and boards. The characters are very easy to miss, but you can grab them right away. Keep playing and having fun — those boards aren’t too far away.