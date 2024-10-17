Super Mario Party Jamboree Gets Launch Trailer

Are you looking for a new game to play this weekend? One you can play with friends and enjoy on many levels and in many ways? If so, you’ll want to try out Super Mario Party Jamboree, which just came out today on the Nintendo Switch! The game builds off the momentum that the last two Switch titles had while also taking things in several new directions. Today, a launch trailer arrived to help you get ready for some of the events that can happen in the game, and we’ll fill you in on the rest so you can be off to the races once you play!

First and foremost, Super Mario Party Jamboree is easily the biggest game in the series long history. It has well over 110 mini-games to play, with seven boards to challenge yourselves on. Two of those boards are from the original titles, helping you cash on the nostalgia you might have for the franchise.

Then, there are the characters. There are 22 playable characters to choose from, with two brand new ones for the game via Ninjii and Pauline! So, pick the one you want to be, and then hit the boards! Once you are playing a classic round with friends, you’ll not only find new mini-games to enjoy but also new items to use to your advantage and new tactics to try and get ahead in the star count.

As the launch trailer below highlights, there are items that’ll help you go right to stores, where you can buy various items and even stars! There’s also the ability to play certain mini-games to get a “Buddy.” These are special characters that will assist you on the board and can give you special boosts, including doubling your stars when you receive one! Oh, but be careful! They can also be stolen away if someone zooms past you. Easy come, easy go, and all that.

Welcome, welcome to the biggest party of the year!



Join the festivities in #SuperMarioPartyJamboree, available now only on #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/5Dc4Kut2he — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 17, 2024

What the trailer above doesn’t show you is that the title has multiple game modes for you to enjoy. There are ones based on motion controls and one where you and others have to team up to take on a giant version of Bowser! Then there’s the Koopathlon, where you’ll take on 19 other players in the biggest multiplayer mode in franchise history to see who can make a certain number of laps around the board first! Every mini-game will help shake up the rankings, so be sure to come out on top.

All this and more await you inside!