Best NEW Upcoming Adventure Games of 2025

Not to be confused with action adventure games, this list is strictly looking at some of the more anticipated adventure games we can’t wait to dive into.

#7 The Alters

If you’re looking for a trippy sci-fi adventure to go on, The Alters is just the one for you!

You’ll play a man named Jan, who is forced to use some crazy technology in an attempt to get off a world he crashed onto! That technology will have him go face-to-face with several versions of himself known as “The Alters.” Specifically, they’re alternate versions of himself based on his past choices and options.

You’ll need to work with them and befriend them to get off the planet. But with each new Alter, more consequences and acceptances must be made. Are you prepared to face yourself?

#6 Rosewater

You might expect me to take a look at Rosewater and compare it to games like Red Dead Redemption simply because it’s a Western game with a deep storyline. However, given the visual style and the gameplay elements involved, it’s more like The Sundew, Lamplight City, and other games of that 2D nature. Not that this isn’t a great Western, mind you.

You play Harley Leger, a woman who is just trying to make it as a journalist in the rough and tumble Wild West she’s traveled far to become a part of. She eventually ends up in the town of Rosewater, where she stumbles across a story that could change her life forever. Specifically, she finds a story that could lead to a lost treasure! That’d make any reporter perk up.

Anyway, she won’t be going on this quest alone. She’ll grow her own “posse” and travel across the Wild West to get clues and see where the treasure is. How you grow your relationships with these characters is vital and will affect the story.

Plus, the story itself will be randomized, so you never know who or what you’re going to meet next. So, don your hat and ride that horse into the sunset until your journey is complete.

#6 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 2080

Sometimes, the biggest adventure you can go on is also the scariest. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 2080 is the latest entry in the horror adventure franchise, and this one cranks the adventure and danger up to new levels.

In it, you’ll be the head of a crew that was sent to another planet with the goal of helping Earth. However, you soon crash land on the planet and find out that an alien presence has taken the place of one of your crew! You can’t tell which member it is, and thus, your choices start to reveal themselves. How far will you go to complete your mission?

#5 As The Leaves Fall

When it comes to adventure games, point-and-click adventures are one of the backbones of the series. Even from the earliest days of gaming, these titles stood for being fun, creative, and going in directions you wouldn’t have expected. In the case of As The Leaves Fall, you’ll play a man whose father was recently killed, and he’s called to the town he used to live in to try and solve it.

However, things soon get supernatural, and he’ll need to work with two people he just met to try and understand what’s happening and how they can possibly save the world!

The journey is part of the adventure, so go and embark on it!

#4 Whirlight – No Time To Trip

One of the things that you can always expect with point-and-click stories is that there are plenty of unique characters to meet along the way. What good would these stories be with basic people in them? Anyway, in Whirlight – No Time To Trip, you’ll start your adventure as Hector, a “crazy genius” who has incredible ideas…but can’t always make them work the way he wants to.

One day, he comes up with an even greater idea, only for it to send him on a journey through time and space! Don’t worry, his new “friend” Margaret is there to help him, and they’ll have plenty of time to work things out before this adventure ends.

#3 Elroy and the Aliens

There’s a reason why point-and-click adventures are still popular today. They can provide a simple gameplay experience for many to follow, and it allows the dev teams to get creative with the game’s locations, stories, puzzles, etc. For example, with Elroy and the Aliens, you’ll play a young scientist named Elroy, whose father disappeared in an “incident” long ago, and you’ve been trying to get answers ever since.

You’ll soon meet Peggie, a reporter and researcher who helps you on your quest, which suddenly gets much bigger than you could’ve imagined and will lead you across a couple of planets as you attempt to unravel the mystery before you.

Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#2 Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Traditionally, games inspired by movies don’t do that well as they’re often “cookie cutter” to try and get moviegoers to buy games and make a quick buck.

But in Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, things will be different. The game is set between the two cult-classic films and will tell the tale of a different detective during a period that the universe hasn’t explored yet.

Your detective was supposed to hunt replicants, but with them gone, what is there for him to do? He’ll find out when his old bosses come back around and ask for his help. But where will this job lead him, and will he like where it goes?

#1 The Wolf Among Us 2

To say that gamers have been WAITING for SO LONG to play The Wolf Among Us 2 is an understatement. Though, to be fair, there was a TON going on with this game that led to its development getting delayed numerous times and almost getting canceled!

But now, the storybook world will open up again soon, and gamers can be excited about what’s coming. Bigby, the sheriff of this fairy tale town, will return, and there will be new cases to face while protecting those he cares about.

But we already know this tale will get dark, so where will Bigby’s choices lead him?