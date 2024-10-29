11 Best NEW Upcoming Platformer Games of 2025

Do you love platformer games? Then check out some of these upcoming titles set to launch throughout 2025.

#11 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Dare we even talk about Hollow Knight: Silksong? Seriously, we’re asking you this question with full honesty and open hearts. This is a game that has been cursed from almost the moment it was announced. We’re putting it first because we can’t even say that it’ll drop in 2025 because just about everyone would’ve bet that it would’ve been out by now in 2024! That’s how long we’ve been waiting for this game.

We know that it’s coming and that the dev team is working on it, but every time people get their hopes up about it, no announcements are made. Thus, until it gets a confirmed release date, don’t ask for anything about it. It’s easier that way.

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

#10 The Eternal Life of Goldman

It’s always nice when you see a game embrace what came before and try to recreate the styles of the past. The Eternal Life of Goldman does that by giving you precise “frame-by-frame animation” to help it look as great as possible, while also invoking the classic platforming style that one would expect from a game like it.

The title is all about a being, you, who goes to an archipelago on a mission to kill a deity. Why would they do that? You’ll have to play to find out. The curious thing is that while everyone on the archipelago believes in it, no one has ever seen it up close.

#9 Little Nightmares III

Here’s another one we’re putting in early despite the hype behind it, as Little Nightmares III was delayed recently, and doesn’t have a firm release date in 2025. However, given the past two titles in the entry, you can be sure that people are excited about it, and that it’s likely to be a great horror title.

You play Low & Alone, two beings trapped within Nowhere, and who are desperate to get out. Things only get worse when you find yourselves within The Spiral, where all sorts of terrors await you.

With the game finally allowing co-op, you can take the game on with a friend and see how far you can go together.

#8 Mandragora

Imagine a version of the world where humanity has emphatically given up on itself. There are monsters everywhere, and people allow them to live and work hard to keep them hidden from their view. In Mandragora, that is the world that you now reside in. However, it’s also the world that you’ll fight to change once the night comes.

One of the game’s key elements is that you’ll have many options available to you as you attempt to rid the world of these beasts. How you handle your powers will be as important as how you handle the potential allies and rivals you’ll encounter on your journey.

#7 Hyper Light Breaker

Welcome to the Overgrowth, where a new adventure takes place in an all-new dimension thanks to Hyper Light Breaker. If you were a fan of the 2D title that came before this, you’ll love seeing how things have evolved.

For example, you’ll have multiple worlds to go through and attempt to defend as you take on the Abyss King and those who serve him. Naturally, you’ll be able to craft your character the way you want and give them the “proper build” to take on the looming threats.

With procedurally generated worlds awaiting you, you’ll have plenty of options and fun as you take on challenges repeatedly.

#6 Mio: Memories in Orbit

What would you do if you woke up in an unfamiliar place and yet realized that the world around you was slowly shutting down? In Mio: Memories in Orbit, you’ll take the role of Mio, who finds itself upon The Vessel. This ship has crashed upon a world and is on the verge of a permanent shutdown. You can’t let that happen!

There are many mysteries within this place, including what happened to the ship in the first place, where are the caretakers that were supposed to maintain The Vessel, and more!

As you progress, you’ll learn more clues about the ship and yourself and see what the true point of it all is.

#5 Replaced

While not a traditional platformer, Replaced is a game that will put you to the test in various ways as you try to survive an alternate version of 1980s America. Here, you play an artificial intelligence named R.E.A.C.H. This AI isn’t doing so well, as it’s trapped in a human body and forced to live in Phoenix City. As they attempt to figure out human life, they’ll learn that this city is far more corrupt than they initially thought.

You’ll have to work your way through this city and figure out how to survive in it. Think you can handle that challenge? Or will you be crushed like others in this place?

#4 Screenbound

The beauty of platforming titles is that you can create unique worlds to house your platforming challenges, and Screenbound embodies that beautifully. The story here is that you uncover a special QBoy device that your mother apparently made. When you attempt to play it, you find yourself suddenly within 5D space.

Oh, but it’s not that simple because here, 5D is a reference to the 2D world your QBoy is in, as well as the 3D world you inhabit. When you affect things in the 2D world, the 3D one acts uniquely within it. You’ll have to learn to work in both spaces if you want to learn the truth about how you got there and how you get out.

#3 Blade Chimera

One of the best parts about old-school platformers is that they are able to mix action and platforming in fun and creative ways that keep players on their toes. Blade Chimera is a modern-age version of an old-school title. In it, you play Shin, a mysterious Demon Hunter in a dark version of Osaka who has lost all sense of self. The only thing he knows is that his sword is actually a demon called Lux and that his skills make him an incredible assassin.

He then goes on a quest to regain what he lost and figure out what truly put him on this path of destruction.

#2 Mariachi Legends

Setting is often one of the most important elements to a platformer, as it can influence every element present. In Mariachi Legends, you’ll find yourself within a unique version of Mexico and have to fight all sorts of things on behalf of Death herself. That’s right; you make a deal with Death to try to defend your hometown!

Like most Metroidvanias of like, you’ll travel through a vast world and collect items, skills, and weapons to create the build you need to take on all threats. The more you get, the more you can do, and that means you’ll soon fight the perfect way to play to get the job done.

#1 Possessor(s)

Don’t you hate it when your home dimension is suddenly encroached by another, causing all sorts of problems? That’s what happens in Possessor(s), and it’s your job to try and fight your way through it. The city you’re in is quarantined due to the events of this interdimensional rift, and as Luca and Rehm, you’ll fight anything that comes your way.

As you travel, you’ll have numerous options to take on challenges, fight enemies, and learn more about what really happened to the city you called home.

With fast-paced combat that focuses on precision more than anything, you’ll have a blast learning and mastering the system.