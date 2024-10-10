7 Best NEW Upcoming Dinosaur Games of 2025

Want something a little more prehistoric? We can help with that! Here are some dinosaur games heading our way in 2025.

#7 Jurassic Park: Survival

Did you like the original Jurassic Park film? If so, Jurassic Park Survival might just be a title you want to check out. The game takes play the literal day after the events of the first film, and features another InGen scientist who was trapped on the island, and has to get out!

The dinosaurs in the game were created to react to what you do. So, all your decisions could lead to your escape or your demise! So, be careful with every step that you take. Find resources to help you outsmart the dinosaurs and make your way off the island. And whatever you do…don’t get eaten by the dinosaurs. Just saying.

#6 Ark 2

We will start with a “heavy hitter” that many people will appreciate. ARK 2 is still aiming for a 2025 release, and it’ll offer a massive world to explore and have fun in once you wake up there.

But why are you there? What is the deal with this world, its people, and the creatures that inhabit it? Those are some of the questions you’ll need to answer for yourself when you play the game. Plus, yes, there are dinosaurs in the game, and you can ride them!

So build yourself and your technology up and make this world your own! Just ensure you don’t get killed in the process, okay?

#5 Ferocious

Yes, we know that dinosaurs are ferocious creatures. What of it? Oh, the game is called Ferocious, which makes more sense.

Not unlike our first entry, this title will give you a bountiful place to explore. The twist is that you ended up there after a shipwreck, and nothing about this island is as it should be. There are dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures about, and just as important, armed mercs are looking to take you out for unknown reasons.

You’ll need to fight them off while diving deeper into the world and everything within it. What secrets is the island hiding? Can you last long enough to find out?

#4 The Lost Wild

Many dinosaur games, including ones we’ve already talked about, have portrayed dinosaurs simply as monsters to be feared and nothing more. The Lost Wild will take a more realistic approach to things as you find yourself in a land where dinosaurs roam free.

What do we mean by that? Simply put, not all dinosaurs were “evil” and would want to kill humans upon seeing them. Some would have been wary, some wouldn’t have minded humans at all, and some may have even been friendly to us!

You’ll have to navigate that tightrope as you explore this place and learn the truth that lies within its core.

#3 INSTINCTION

Have you noticed that pretty much all of these games feature a place or world that is full of not only dinosaurs but also “clashing history” and other things of that nature? We’re just saying.

Instinction is another one of those titles, as you play an explorer who comes across a rift that will lead her to a prehistoric wonderland of sorts. But she’s not alone there. A civilization lives within this rift, and they’re bent on protecting the dinosaurs.

But it’s not just people and dinosaurs that exist here. Other things live within this unique place. Seek out these secrets and learn of the mystery that binds this place together!

#2 Jurassic World Evolution 3

Now, here’s a series that has gotten some surprisingly long legs despite certain films not being the quality they should be. Jurassic World Evolution 3 is the next installment of the dinosaur management franchise, which means you’ll need to build a brand new park for these dinos and then ensure that they STAY in those pens. Seriously, don’t let them out.

More than likely, you’ll get not only familiar dinosaurs but familiar faces from the films that highlight how everything is connected. Thus, you’ll likely see key improvements from the last game to this one. So, start building your park, get all the dinos you can, and don’t get eaten!

#1 Kyoryu

Finally, we have a dinosaur game that was actually built in memory of the game designer’s father. So, yeah, that’s very touching and you all should respect it. In Kyoryu, you’ll play a young dinosaur who lives in a post-apocalyptic world that humans used to inhabit. Your father attempts to protect you from all that’s around you, but you’re curious about the human world and all that it once offered.

Thus, you’ll go around and attempt to learn more, all the while avoiding the very dangerous dinosaurs that will come after you. Be stealthy, be careful, and don’t make your father worry about you too much. Okay?