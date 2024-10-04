30 Best NEW Upcoming FPS Games of 2025

After some new FPS games? We’ve got you covered. Here are a few we can’t wait to try out as they release in 2025.

#30 Luna Abyss

In Luna Abyss, players take the role of a simple prisoner that gets tasked with a burdensome task. You must venture into the depths of a moon where a colony was long lost. The goal is straightforward. You’re to head in and gather information to bring back. However, something sinister lurks here, and you’ll soon be on the receiving end of a hostile alien force.

Fortunately, Luna Ayss won’t be a mindless FPS, as the developers have a narrative-driven campaign where you’ll uncover the secrets of the colony and its horrifying downfall. However, we’re still uncertain when we will actually get our hands on the game as we’re waiting for a release date to be attached.

#29 Unrecord

An FPS title rarely does anything truly innovative, given how many entries in the genre there are. However, in Unrecord, you can make the case that the game is truly special. Instead of just playing as a police officer, you’re actually watching and “being” a police officer in the real world. The player will experience everything the officer sees via their body cam footage.

Make no mistake; you are still in control. You’ll have to make dialogue choices and help guide the officer through intense situations so that they can figure out various crimes and get out alive. The game was made to feel realistic, so you’ll want to give this a try.

#28 Delta Force

What’s better than a game you can play with friends? A FREE game you can play with friends! Delta Force takes you into the battlefield alongside other players as you attempt to clear missions and save the day.

You’ll have numerous options for both the operators you can play as and the missions you can do. Whether you focus on the campaign or test yourself in multiplayer, you’ll have plenty to do.

Plus, you can find new items and resources to bolster what your operator and forces can do. So don’t be afraid to look around and see what you can find!

#27 Killing Floor 3

While many of the games on this list are meant to be thought-provoking in some form, this one is just about killing monsters with extreme prejudice.

In Killing Floor 3, you’ll head to 2091, where a mega-corporation has ruined the world! Wait, are we sure this is the DISTANT future? Well, in this version of the future, they have raised an army of bio-zombies called Zeds and set them onto anyone who steps up to them.

You are part of a resistance group called Nightfall, and you’ll team up with other players to take down the waves of Zeds and reclaim the world from the vile Horzine.

#26 ExeKiller

The future is seldom a place where you want to find yourself. Why? Because it oftentimes sucks. Case in point, the world of ExeKiller features a world where a great catastrophe wiped out pretty much everything and left a giant desert behind.

You are a bounty hunter who’s trying to just do his job when everything goes topsy turvy. What happens after that is up to you. The FPS title has a non-linear path for you to take. You can be a ruthless killer and take out anyone that gets in your way, or you can be merciful and let them live.

What will the world be like after you make your way through it?

#25 Ferocious

Multiple games on this list will put you up against creatures from long ago, and Ferocious is one of them. You’ll crash land on an island where dinosaurs and other dangers are around every corner. You are one of the few people to survive, and you must see if there’s any way off this island.

You’ll have to load up with weapons and hope they’ll be enough to tackle dinosaurs and other people you encounter.

But the best part is that you can try and befriend the dinosaurs! See which ones might help you, and then ride them into battle! Doesn’t that sound fun?

#24 NEO BERLIN 2087

Welcome to Neo Berlin, where things are about to get very intense. You are a detective who is trying to figure out the murder of your police chief. The problem? Well, you feel that his daughter might know something that could answer what happened, so you seek her out.

The second problem? You two basically fall in love with one another. That leads to the third problem: a giant conspiracy coming after you to attempt to stop you from revealing the truth.

You’ll have to fight and flee your way through the city to get out alive and expose what happened.

Think you can handle that, detective?

#23 Sand

You know, the more we think about it, the more we realize that we actually like sand.

That’s why the game called Sand might just be up our alley. You’ll be put onto a planet deprived of many things, turning it into a desert world. As you land upon it, your goal is to seek out the treasures that lie within and resources that can help you on your journey.

With your trampler by your side, you’ll risk it all to see if you can make it in this barren world. But you don’t have to do it alone! You can team up with others to see if things are better in numbers.

#22 Splitgate 2

If you were a fan of the previous title, then you’ll love what you can do in Splitgate 2. The game takes the concept of portal combat to new heights, depths, and every other direction that you can come up with. In the title, you’ll be part of a team that is part of a sports league. The rules are simple: use your weapons and the portal gun to win the match and start climbing the leaderboard!

However, there’s only one top spot, and that means your team will eventually turn against you. Even still, you’ll have to work hard to get to that point. So jump through the portals and make your ascent to glory.

#21 Exoborne

When the world is a dangerous place, and threats can come from any angle, you need to have the right kinds of tools to survive. Exoborne puts you in a world that is tearing itself apart both on the ground level and from the natural elements that surround you.

Storms have turned the planet on its head, and that has forced factions to take stands to try and survive. You are one of many looking to make it in this world, and that means going out on missions to get the best tools and gear to fight back against everything around you.

Each trek could be your last, so make sure the reward is worth it.

#20 Atomfall

If you’re looking for a post-apocalyptic future that you could actually see yourself residing in, should the worst happen, then you’ll want to check out Atomfall. The game is set in the UK after a nuclear disaster hits. In fact, the game was modeled after a nuclear disaster that almost happened there.

It’s been five years since the disaster happened, and you must scour the land looking for items and supplies to survive in what England has become. That means you never know who or what might show up to try and stop you.

Prepare for everything and do what you can to ensure this world doesn’t claim you.

#19 Terminator: Survivors

He said that judgment day was inevitable, and we should’ve listened to him. In Terminator: Survivors, you’ll be a person within the now Skynet-filled world attempting to survive with a group of people and seeing if life can ever be what it was.

As you traverse the barren wastelands of the “new world,” you’ll be on constant alert, fearing that Skynet and its Terminators could come out at any moment. Be mindful of what you have, and don’t be afraid to sneak away if a fight seems impossible.

This world has many secrets to uncover while you survive, so don’t hesitate to seek them out so you can truly know what you’re fighting for…and against.

#18 Hunger

The world as you know it has ended. A plague swept across Europe, causing not only death and destruction but the arrival of monsters that the plague itself spawned. These are but some of the struggles that you must conquer if you wish to survive in this place.

Hunger dares you to take on these challenges alone or in groups to see if you can overcome them and make it to the next day. The more you do, the more you grow and the more abilities you unlock.

Every step you take can lead to something great, or it could lead to your death. So, be caerful.

#17 Abyssus

In this alternate take on 19th-century history, you’ll play a “brinkpunk” engineer. It’s their job to go into places that are underwater and locate valuables within them. In this case, your people have found some ruins that seem to belong to a lost civilization. Your goal is to see what’s inside of it and get what you can for your people.

However, things go wrong once you enter the place, as you will soon discover that it isn’t an uninhabited ruin, and the denizens aren’t exactly happy to see you.

The weapons you’ll get use incredible powers, so use them to their fullest potential to take out enemies and get out alive.

#16 Den of Wolves

Have you ever wanted to do a heist? Have you ever wanted to do a heist with a crew that puts you against corporations in a tech-driven city? If you are among those who said “yes” to those questions, then you’ll want to try out Den of Wolves.

The game puts you in Midway City, where various businesses are often trying to poach ideas and items from competitors, and that’s where you and your squad come in. Each heist will be unique, and you’ll need to plan careful to ensure you get your mark.

How will you accomplish your goal? Will you do it without being spotted? There’s only one way to find out…

#15 Boundary (PS5)

We’ll admit, we probably should put an asterisk on the entry for Boundary, because if you were someone who played it on Steam, you know that this game had plenty of potential, but things went south quickly, and now there’s basically no one to play it with.

In 2025, the game will come to PS5, and with it, a chance to regain what was lost. The title puts you in zero gravity fights, as you’ll be astronauts who have to work together to take out rival teams while also accomplishing certain missions.

Will it do well on PS5? Only time will tell on that one.

#14 Industria 2

Oh, you thought Nora’s adventure was done after the first game ended? No, her story is still ongoing, and Industria 2 will show you what happens next. In the aftermath of the first game’s events, Nora ends up in a parallel dimension and seemingly alone. Using this “peaceful time,” she has constructed a method to try and get her back home.

However, before anything can happen, ATLAS returns, and she must fight a new battle across this dimension to stop it once and for all and come to terms in her role in its ascension.

With a deep story mixed with FPS and puzzle elements, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here.

#13 Decadent

Look, when you mess with the occult, things tend to go wrong for you, as Decadent highlights. The game takes place in a version of Earth where the occult/supernatural ways are much more pronounced, and as John Lorn, you’re attempting to go on one last adventure before the parasite within you causes more trouble than it’s worth.

With various dangers ahead of you and your sanity teetering with each step you take, you’ll wonder just how far you’re willing to go to see this expedition through and save the person you cherish.

Fight through it all, or succumb to the madness and see where that leads you.

#12 Second-Loop

The world is in such a terrible state that you are the only hope to change things. The catch is that you aren’t human, you are a robot. However, you’re not just any robot, you’re a pilot that can take the mech suit known as a goliath and control reality with your hands.

These powers will help you not only defeat enemies but solve puzzles that require you to think outside the box to complete them. The laws of physics don’t mean anything when you can do what you can do.

See how far you can push your powers, and then see just what you can do in this world.

#11 ’83

While there are many FPS titles that love to “bend the future” so that you can see what kind of “different weaponry” you can wield in a sci-fi sense, games like ’83 want to take a different approach. This game is set in 1983 when this world’s version of the Cold War gets very hot indeed.

You’ll be on one side of the conflict alongside your platoon, and it’s your goal to help your squad complete objectives while you take on enemy forces. Each task can help change the tide of battle, so don’t feel that you can ignore them.

Victory and defeat depend on the individuals that make up your side. So work together and claim victory!

#10 Projekt Z: Beyond Order

Imagine an island full of zombies, and every single day there is a fight for survival against them. Well, you don’t have to imagine that, as Projekt Z: Beyond Order is exactly what that scenario detailed. In the game, you and potentially three other players will be trapped on an island post-World War II, and have to work your way around the many areas of the island to get loot so you can build yourself up to fight the zombie horde.

Whether you play alone or in co-op, your goal is to get better gear and enhance yourself however you can. Build, fight, roam, survive, it’s all in a day’s work in this place.

#9 EVE: Vanguard

If you’re familiar with the EVE universe and have always wondered what it would be like to participate in battles on a smaller scale within it, EVE: Vanguard is the title you’ll want to check out when it releases. You play as a “warclone,” a masterful bit of engineering who is designed to go to planets in great numbers and slowly conquer them. You are immortal, you are powerful, and your purpose is clear.

With each planet you go to, you’ll need to push your technology to the limit to overcome whatever challenges you face. Grow your abilities so that you can become even more fierce and create a New Eden that your masters will be proud of.

#8 Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

Now, here’s a franchise that keeps expanding to new heights. Or, in this case, depths. Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is a roguelite spinoff of the main game and has you going on an all-new adventure with your dwarven crew while also embracing the fact that each run must be different, as you will get new load-outs every time.

The game focuses on a new material that your parent company discovers and tries to mine in secret. However, when things go wrong, your crew gets sent in. Your goal is to get the mine sites back online and defeat whatever it was that took out the miners that came before you.

#7 Mouse: P.I. for Hire

Ever since a certain cup-shaped individual charmed the world, many have been embracing the old-school animation styles in gaming to see what kind of clever creations they can come up with. Mouse: P.I. for Hire is one such title. It takes place in a “rubber hose animation” version of the 1930s, where there are gangs, corrupt authority figures, and more for this mousey private detective to deal with.

As you go on this FPS adventure, you’ll see the crisp animation working in its favor and giving you an experience that no other game of its genre can provide.

So put on your hat and trenchcoat and see where it all takes you!

#6 Out of Action

This next title was actually funded on Kickstarter in 2024 and is hoping to make a big splash in the FPS space. Out of Action takes inspiration from numerous sources, including classic FPS titles, some mods, anime, and more. The goal is to create a special shooter title that you can play both online with friends and offline if you just want to shoot some stuff up.

The more you play the game, the more you’ll find better weapons and options to refine how YOU want to play the game. You can become as deadly as you want if you put the effort into it.

#5 Defect

Welcome to a cyberpunk future where humanity is literally down to its last city. That city is being controlled by a massive AI that has not only control over the city at large but also has its own forces that try to maintain its control.

In this squad-based shooter, you’ll pick a side either with or against the AI, and attempt to complete goals to help your side get a better edge. You’ll try to bring weapons to your side to give them better firepower or take out the heads of certain groups so they can’t function.

No matter whose side you are on, the fight to bring the city until your control has begun.

#4 Battlefield 7

We’ll admit, we have very little information on Battlefield 7, and that’s basically by design, as Electronic Arts only confirmed it in September. However, based on what they’ve done in the past, it’s easy to guess what they’ll try and do to make it stand out.

First, they’ll attempt to use the latest gaming hardware to make the FPS the most beautiful and “realistic” game around. While that’s nice, they also need to refine the series’ multiplayer, which is what many are hoping for overall.

There are plenty of rumors of what the game will be like, including an open-world title. Only time will tell if that’s true, though.

#3 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5)

*cue classic theme song* Yes, after many years on hiatus, “Dr. Jones” is returning to the gaming space in a new adventure, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The game takes place between the second and third movies and features a break-in at Indy’s school, which leads him to learn about an ancient artifact that connects the entire world together. He’ll meet new allies and overcome classic enemies in his pursuit of the truth!

Machine Games wants you to “feel like Indiana” by putting you in the first-person perspective, which will let you truly feel each punch you throw, and get you to solve puzzles and mysteries through Indy’s eyes.

#2 Doom: The Dark Ages

Are you ready for a journey into a medieval world where doom is all but certain, but you’re the one who can slay all the beasts that are about to come your way? If you can’t tell the puns we’re dropping here, then you’re not ready for Doom: The Dark Ages!

This surprise from Bethesda has many people talking, as this isn’t a direct follow-up to its last two titles, but instead, it will tell the origin story of the Doomslayer himself! Due to that, you’ll find out about the original war they fought in, and how the very gods themselves had to face his wrath.

…sounds like fun.

#1 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Look, we know that Nintendo has been promising that this particular game with Samus Aran will “release soon” for about 7+ years. However, with the latest trailer that dropped in June, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been confirmed for a 2025 release date and is still confirmed for the Nintendo Switch! So, barring something bad happening, it really is coming this time. We promise.

While details are still light, we know that Samus will find herself facing some familiar foes, including the returning Space Pirates and the bounty hunter Sylux!

We can’t wait to see more from this game and FINALLY get to play it!